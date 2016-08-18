* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.6339 per dollar, 1.8 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.1 pct

Aug 18 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets on Thursday. Policy, government, sector news:

* To further study and introduce specific policies on "One Belt, One Road" initiative - Xi Jinping

* China drafts rules to lower natural gas transportation costs

* China's Jan-July ODI up over 60 pct at more than $100 bln - Ministry of Commerce

* Property agencies banned from offering financial products and services violating laws and regulations, such as "downpayment loan" - ministries

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China United Network Communications' H1 net profit down 80.6 pct

* China Ping An H1 profit climbs on one-off gain, life insurance growth

* Northeast Securities' H1 net profit down 67.85 pct

* New Century Cruise's H1 net profit up 4,749.1 pct

* Dabeinong Technology's H1 net profit up 78.5 pct

* Financial Street's H1 net profit down 11.7 pct

* Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction's H1 net profit down 24.3 pct

* Hualan Biological Engineering's H1 net profit up 32.4 pct

* Xian LONGi Silicon's H1 profit up 634.2 percent y/y, plans Malaysian unit

* China National Accord Medicines' H1 net profit up 40 pct

* Hangzhou First PV Material's H1 net profit up 64 pct

* China Coal Energy Co releases July production and operational data

* Yanzhou Coal Mining says Yancoal Australia HY Revenue A$465.6 Mln Vs A$634.4 Mln

* Metallurgical Corp's Jan-July contracts up 34.7 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Jiangsu Kuangshun's IPO 3,215.90 times oversubscribed in online tranche

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Accident at Gansu Jiu Steel's mine kills 12

* Guangzhou Haige Communications' unit expects to win supply contracts worth 173.2 million yuan

* Focus Media Information Technology unit to invest $50 mln to set up loan unit in Chongqing

* COFCO Property says unit's consortium wins land auction for 6.8 bln yuan

* Liaison Interactive Information Technology's unit to invest $35 million in Mountain Capital Fund

* China's TBEA to invest in energy projects

* Datang International Power Generation Co clarifies on news reports (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)