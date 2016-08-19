* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.9 pct
* SSEC -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +1.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.6335 per dollar, 1.4 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.1 pct
Aug 19 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets on Friday.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China issues Opinion on Implementing Employee Stock Ownership Pilot Projects in
State-Controlled Mixed-ownership Enterprises
* China smelters face lowest fees in 4 yrs as zinc market tightens
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices -state planner
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Gree Electric Appliances' H1 net profit up 11.9 pct
* China Merchants Bank released interim results
* China Northern Rare Earth's H1 profit down 88 pct; other moves
* Tonghua Dongbao Pharma's H1 net profit up 20.1 pct
* Zhejiang Dahua Technology's H1 net profit up 53.0 pct
* Skyworth's H1 net profit up 64.3 pct
* Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology's H1 net profit up 60.7 pct
* Suzhou Victory Precision's H1 net profit up 327.7 pct
* Perfect World's H1 net profit up 12.7 pct y/y
* Huadong Medicine's H1 net profit up 23.5 pct y/y
* China Jushi's H1 net profit up 58.3 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Everbright Bank to issue preference shares to raise up to 10
bln yuan ($150.84 mln)
M&A
* Gree Electric Appliances plans to acquire Yinlong New Energy for 13 bln yuan
via share issue
* Zhejiang Transfar's unit to acquire Netherlands' TPC Holding for up to 110 mln
euros ($124.48 mln)
* Beijing Orient Landscape and Ecology to acquire two firms via share issue,
cash
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Xiamen C&D unit's consortium wins Shanghai residential site for 6.8 bln yuan
* Chongqing New Century Cruise says controlling shareholder proposed to use
additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend
payment plan for 2016 H1
* New Hope Liuhe to invest 2.7 bln yuan in hogs breeding projects in China and
Vietnam
* ZTE Corp unit granted approval for quotation of shares on National
Equities Exchange & Quotations
* China's Greenland, Ping An , Agile to invest $1
bln in U.S. biotech site
* Ping An eyes overseas splurge, UK still in its sights,
expects its internet finance business to continue to contribute value and profit in the next two
years
* Guangzhou Auto responds to regulator's letter of inquiry, saying asset
managers do not act in concert. Previous report
($1 = 6.6297 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)