* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.5 pct

* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.6525 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct

Aug 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to lower firms' financing costs, cut tax burden

* Government on hook for China banks' shrinking capital

* China announces three-year plan to revive flagging northeast Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China train maker CRRC's H1 net profit up 2.04 pct

* Guotai Junan Securities' H1 net profit down 47.9 percent, to sell stake in GTJA Allianz Funds

* Shanxi Securities' H1 net profit down 84.9 pct y/y

* Guoyuan Securities' H1 net profit down 72.9 pct y/y

* Industrial Securities' H1 net profit down 62.4 pct y/y

* Tianqi Lithium Industries' H1 net profit jumps 1,722.5 pct y/y

* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's H1 net profit up 113.3 pct y/y

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' H1 net profit up 30.6 pct

* Offshore Oil Engineering's H1 net profit down 44.1 pct

* Guoxuan High-Tech's H1 profit up 141.3 percent, plans other moves

* Shenzhen O-film Tech's H1 net profit up 30.2 pct

* Hithink Royalflush Information Network's H1 net profit up 62.15 pct

* Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's H1 net profit up 12.2 pct

* Anhui Conch Cement's H1 net profit down 28.7 pct

M&A

* China National Building Materials Group, China National Materials approved to conduct restructuring

* Nexus Capital Management boosts stake in China Vanke's H-shares - HKEx disclosure

* China Vanke says Evergrande has not responded to its queries on stake buy

* Shanghai Electric bids for stake in Pakistan's K-Electric

* Yangtze Power's unit, shareholder's European unit to buy BCP Meerwind Luxembourg

* China Midea says its acquisition proposal gets German authorities' approval, deal pending approvals from EU, U.S., Russia, Brazil, Mexico

* Zhejiang Transfar says signs agreement to buy Netherlands' TPC Holding B.V. for 99.8 million euros ($112.54 million)

* Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng to buy shares in Sealand Securities for up to 500 mln yuan

* China Shipping Development signs agreement to acquire stakes in oil & shipping firm

* Chinese investors buy ad tech startup Media.net for $900 mln

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing's unit plans 10 bln yuan buyout fund with partner

* Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical to sell its entire 10.3 million shares in Guotai Junan in next six months (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)