US STOCKS-Wall St slips after soft GDP data, earnings
* Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.5 pct
* SSEC -0.8 pct, CSI300 -0.8 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.6525 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
Aug 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China to lower firms' financing costs, cut tax burden
* Government on hook for China banks' shrinking capital
* China announces three-year plan to revive flagging northeast Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China train maker CRRC's H1 net profit up 2.04 pct
* Guotai Junan Securities' H1 net profit down 47.9 percent, to sell stake in GTJA Allianz Funds
* Shanxi Securities' H1 net profit down 84.9 pct y/y
* Guoyuan Securities' H1 net profit down 72.9 pct y/y
* Industrial Securities' H1 net profit down 62.4 pct y/y
* Tianqi Lithium Industries' H1 net profit jumps 1,722.5 pct y/y
* China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone's H1 net profit up 113.3 pct y/y
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' H1 net profit up 30.6 pct
* Offshore Oil Engineering's H1 net profit down 44.1 pct
* Guoxuan High-Tech's H1 profit up 141.3 percent, plans other moves
* Shenzhen O-film Tech's H1 net profit up 30.2 pct
* Hithink Royalflush Information Network's H1 net profit up 62.15 pct
* Shenzhen Salubris Pharma's H1 net profit up 12.2 pct
* Anhui Conch Cement's H1 net profit down 28.7 pct
M&A
* China National Building Materials Group, China National Materials approved to conduct restructuring
* Nexus Capital Management boosts stake in China Vanke's H-shares - HKEx disclosure
* China Vanke says Evergrande has not responded to its queries on stake buy
* Shanghai Electric bids for stake in Pakistan's K-Electric
* Yangtze Power's unit, shareholder's European unit to buy BCP Meerwind Luxembourg
* China Midea says its acquisition proposal gets German authorities' approval, deal pending approvals from EU, U.S., Russia, Brazil, Mexico
* Zhejiang Transfar says signs agreement to buy Netherlands' TPC Holding B.V. for 99.8 million euros ($112.54 million)
* Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng to buy shares in Sealand Securities for up to 500 mln yuan
* China Shipping Development signs agreement to acquire stakes in oil & shipping firm
* Chinese investors buy ad tech startup Media.net for $900 mln
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing's unit plans 10 bln yuan buyout fund with partner
* Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical to sell its entire 10.3 million shares in Guotai Junan in next six months (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 U.S. stocks edged lower for a second consecutive session on Friday as some underwhelming corporate earnings and gross domestic product data cooled recent enthusiasm over policy actions by President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 In an ordinary world, a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, jobs data and a hefty number of earnings reports next week should provide investors with welcome distraction from speculation about the U.S. President's policy plans.