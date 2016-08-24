(Repeats to fix formatting)

* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.8 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* CNY official close 6.6407 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

Aug 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to relax restrictions on foreign investment in education, finance - commerce ministry

* China's Henan province cuts loans to sectors hit by overcapacity by almost $1 bln

* China says it will punish managers of state firms for losing public assets

* Big China cities could see renewed home price spikes as housing glut eases - Xinhua

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Wuliangye Yibin's H1 net profit up 17.9 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's H1 profit up 17.2 pct y/y

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical's H1 net profit up 15.1 pct y/y

* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical's H1 net profit up 78.9 pct

* Sanan Optoelectronics's H1 net profit up 6.9 pct

* Household appliances maker TCL's H1 net profit down 62.6 pct

* Shandong Linglong Tyre's H1 net profit up 1,379.0 pct

* Jiangxi copper's H1 net profit down 47.2 pct y/y

* Kangde Xin Composite Material's H1 profit up 36.3 pct y/y

* Chinese Universe Publishing and Media's H1 profit up 21.5 pct y/y

* Songcheng Performance's H1 net profit up 56 pct

* China Communications Construction's H1 contracts up 7.6 pct

Earnings to watch after market close

* CITIC Securities to report H1 results

Equity changes/IPOs

* Anbang Group plans Hong Kong IPO of life insurance unit

* Spring Airlines to raise up to 4 bln yuan in private placement, share trade to resume on Aug 24

* Wanda Commercial to re-list via Shanghai IPO or backdoor listing - chairman

M&A

* Dalian Wanda Group Co expects to seal $2 bln film-related deals in the U.S. this year - chairman

* China's Silk Road powers bids for $1.5 bln Pakistan utility stake

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Electric Power's share trade to halt from Aug 24 pending announcement

* Leo Group, partners plan 8 bln yuan industry buyout fund

* Jiuzhitang plans insurance JV with partners (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)