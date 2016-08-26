BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group assets up 3 pct in December quarter
* Says total assets under management up 3 percent to 22.6 billion euros in the three months to end December.
* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12.8 pct
* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.6609 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
Aug 26 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Will make sure Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is opened within this year - Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* Talk of "600 bln yuan universal life insurance funds will withdraw from A-share market" is not factual - insurance regulator
* China c.bank urges banks to spread out tenors of loans - sources
* China state planner approves $4.7 bln urban railway project, approves $2 bln highway project in northeast
* China banking sector's assets up 14.5 pct at end-July y/y
* China's AgBank to tighten lending to coal, steel, metals companies
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Life Insurance's H1 net profit down 67 pct
* China Citic Bank's H1 net profit rises 4.5 pct y/y
* China's BoCom , CCB report near flat first-half profit as margins squeezed
* Aluminum Corp of China's H1 net profit jumps 3,623.1 pct y/y
* Wanda Commercial says H1 core profit up 20 pct
* Anxin Trust's H1 net profit up 67.5 pct
* SDIC Essence's H1 net profit down 44.8 pct
* Daqin Railway's H1 net profit down 49.9 pct
* Guangdong Wenshi Food to invest in finance firm, H1 net profit up 330.1 pct
* China COSCO swings to net loss in H1
* ZTE's H1 net profit up 9.3 pct
* Yonghui Superstores' H1 net profit up 27.2 pct
* Shanghai Electric Power's H1 net profit down 16.6 pct y/y
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals HY net profit up 12.94 pct
* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma's H1 net profit up 153.4 pct y/y
* Dalian Port releases HY results
Equity changes/IPOs
* China's Postal Savings gets HK nod for $8 bln IPO -IFR
M&A
* EXCLUSIVE-China's Ningbo Shanshan in bid to buy SQM stake - sources
* China Railway Erju to swap 100 pct stake in railway construction unit, to issue new shares to acquire company and raise fund
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Group plans to invest at least 80 bln yuan in Guiyang city
* Baofeng plans share issue to fund projects
* Shanxi Meijin Energy plans to set up Australian unit
* Shanghai Lujiazui Finance to sell 100 pct stake and part of creditor's right of asset management company at 1.52 bln yuan
* Ningbo Tuopu Group becomes a supplier of Tesla Motors (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
