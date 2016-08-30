* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 16.9 pct

* SSEC +0.0 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.6838 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

Aug 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* Cash hoarding reinforces China view further monetary easing futile-sources

* China faces massive closures of small thermal power plants - media

* Moody's warns China's smaller lenders are a systemic risk to bank sector

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Minsheng Banking's H1 net profit up 1.7 pct

* Industrial Bank's H1 net profit up 6.1 pct

* H1 net profits of Southwest Securities, Haitong Securities , Dongxing Securities, Everbright Securities and Founder Securities down significantly

* AVIC Capital's H1 net profit down 21.7 pct

* BBMG's H1 net profit up 73.8 pct

* Poly Real Estate's H1 net profit up 0.2 pct

* Shanghai SMI Holding's H1 net profit down 49.6 pct

* Shanghai International Port's H1 net profit down 5.8 pct

* Wanda Cinema Line's H1 net profit up 28.05 pct

* Power Construction Corp H1 profit up 5.0 pct

* China Southern Airlines' H1 net profit down 10.65 pct

* Hainan Airlines' H1 profit up 4.4 pct

* Spring Airlines' H1 net profit up 19.5 pct

* Tsinghua Tongfang's H1 profit surges 462.2 pct

* Shandong Gold's H1 net profit up 1,051.8 pct

* Zhongjin Gold's H1 profit up 290 pct

* China Shipping Development's H1 net profit up 117.2 pct

* China Oilfield Services swings to loss in H1

* Beijing Tongrentang's H1 net profit up 14.9 pct

* BOE Technology swings to net loss in H1

* Sany Heavy Industry's H1 net profit down 48.6 pct

* China First Heavy Industries' H1 net loss widens to 688.5 mln yuan

* Taiyuan Heavy Industry swings to net loss in H1

* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine's H1 net profit up 24 pct

* Wuhan Iron and Steel's H1 net profit down 47.7 pct

* Angang Steel's H1 net profit down 93.55 pct

* GD Power's H1 net profit up 6.8 pct

* Hubei Energy's H1 net profit down 6.7 pct

* Datang International H1 net profit down 19.08 pct

* Dongxu Optoelectronic H1 net profit up 36.5 pct

* Chongqing Changan Automobile's H1 net profit up 8 pct

* China Film's H1 net profit up 34.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Shipping Haisheng sells shares in China Merchants Securities

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* TCL to invest in TFT-LCD, AMOLED projects

* Huayi Brothers's to set up U.S. film JV

* China Gezhouba Group to invest in infrastructure projects

* China Railway Construction's units win $1.85 bln contract in Nigeria

* China Railway Construction's units win $1.85 bln contract in Nigeria

* Sinopec to build crude production hub in Tarim basin, seeks overseas M&A opportunities