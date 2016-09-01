* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 40.8 pct

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.6790 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct

Sept 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China faces difficulties to meet economic targets - state planner head

* China fin min says local govt debt swaps at 2.96 trln yuan Jan-Jul - Xinhua

* China will set up seven more free trade zones - Xinhua

* China pushes for green finance development

* China considers plan to boost residential green power use - think tank

* China QFII quota rises to $81.48 bln at end-August - FX regulator

* China's Xiamen city revives measures restricting house purchases

* Baosteel sees China's 2016 steel consumption down nearly 3 pct y/y PMI to watch:

* China's official Aug manufacturing PMI and Caixin manufacturing PMI will be out this morning

* Official manufacturing PMI expected to be unchanged from July - Reuters poll

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Ningbo Port's August container throughput up 11.8 pct, cargo throughput down 1.5 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Yunnan Chuangxin New Material's IPO 3,275.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Xintai Natural Gas' IPO 5,731.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder raises stake

* China Transinfo's shareholder Unisplendour cuts stake

* Humanwell Healthcare to raise up to 2.8 bln yuan in private placement

M&A

* Fosun in talks to buy stake in Russia's Renaissance Capital-sources

* China Molybdenum's unit gets Zambia competition authorities' approval to acquire stake in Tenke project

* Chongqing Iron & Steel signs restructuring agreement

* Yango Group to raise up to 7 bln yuan in private placement to fund property projects Regulation

* Chairman & president of Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group arrested for allegedly involving in insider trading Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Railway Construction's consortium wins 21.4 billion yuan highway contracts

* China CAMC Engineering's unit signs Wuhan construction contract worth about 149.4 million yuan

* Alpha Group unit to set up fund management JV and 1 bln yuan buyout fund

* Guangzhou Haige Communications signs supply contract worth about 250 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)