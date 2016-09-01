* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 40.8 pct
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.6790 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
Sept 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China faces difficulties to meet economic targets - state planner head
* China fin min says local govt debt swaps at 2.96 trln yuan Jan-Jul - Xinhua
* China will set up seven more free trade zones - Xinhua
* China pushes for green finance development
* China considers plan to boost residential green power use - think tank
* China QFII quota rises to $81.48 bln at end-August - FX regulator
* China's Xiamen city revives measures restricting house purchases
* Baosteel sees China's 2016 steel consumption down nearly 3 pct y/y
PMI to watch:
* China's official Aug manufacturing PMI and Caixin manufacturing PMI will be out this
morning
* Official manufacturing PMI expected to be unchanged from July - Reuters poll
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Ningbo Port's August container throughput up 11.8 pct, cargo throughput down
1.5 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Yunnan Chuangxin New Material's IPO 3,275.4 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Xintai Natural Gas' IPO 5,731.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's controlling shareholder raises stake
* China Transinfo's shareholder Unisplendour cuts stake
* Humanwell Healthcare to raise up to 2.8 bln yuan in private placement
M&A
* Fosun in talks to buy stake in Russia's Renaissance Capital-sources
* China Molybdenum's unit gets Zambia competition authorities' approval
to acquire stake in Tenke project
* Chongqing Iron & Steel signs restructuring agreement
* Yango Group to raise up to 7 bln yuan in private placement to fund property
projects
Regulation
* Chairman & president of Shanghai Yanhua Smartech Group arrested for allegedly
involving in insider trading
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction's consortium wins 21.4 billion yuan
highway contracts
* China CAMC Engineering's unit signs Wuhan construction contract worth about
149.4 million yuan
* Alpha Group unit to set up fund management JV and 1 bln yuan buyout fund
* Guangzhou Haige Communications signs supply contract worth about 250 mln yuan
