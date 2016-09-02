US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as earnings, Trump policies weigh
* Futures down: Dow 33 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comments; updates prices)
Sept 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China encourages more VC funding, promises foreign firms equal treatment
* Chinese yuan, India rupee to fall as U.S. Fed hike risks rise -Reuters poll
* Chinese yuan most actively traded emerging market currency - BIS
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices -state planner
* China's shale gas output surges to 5.01 bcm in Jan-July
* CSRC head says to enhance listed companies' governance via transparent, timely and comprehensive information disclosure
* EU business lobby warns of protectionist backlash if China doesn't open market
* Zinc surges to 15-month peak as Chinese factories revive
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* New China Life Insurance says HY profit before tax reduced after accounting adjustments
* Chongqing Changan Automobile's Aug vehicle sales up 26.2 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China's postal bank to start pitching $8 bln-$10 bln IPO next week - IFR
* Hubei Zhenhua Chemical's IPO 5,020.78 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Lock-up period for Huadian Power's 844.5 mln A-shares to end, shares to start trading on Sept 8
M&A
* Gree Electric Appliances cuts share issue size for assets acquisition plan, trade to resume
* Shanghai Electric's controlling shareholder contemplating matters which may involve co's asset acquisition
* Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology to raise stake in tech firm to 51 pct
* Digital China Information Service gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, trade to resume
* Guosheng Financial to buy up to 6 pct stake in internet finance firm
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Lufthansa, Air China to finalise JV this month - sources
* China Railway Group says overseas ambitions intact despite U.S. stumble
* Huayi Brothers Media sells 2.6 mln shares in Ourpalm
* Oceanwide Holdings' unit to set up 1 bln yuan property JV (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
