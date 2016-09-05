* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* Friday HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.4 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 45.4 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.6821 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index
+0.6 pct
Sept 5 Following is a list of recent corporate
and policy announcements, as well as other news that might
affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns
against protectionism
* China, U.S. commit to refrain from competitive currency
devaluations
* China says achieved progress in investment rules talks
with U.S.
* China must rely on reforms to keep fast economic growth -
Xi
* China leverage ratio will continue to rise in short term
-vice c.bank gov
* China provides $1 trillion in "green credit" by end-June -
regulator
* China's 2016 average residential house price expected to
rise 10 pct, more cities to tighten house purchase policies -
Reuters poll
* Hong Kong stocks advanced to a fresh one-year closing high
led by a burst of Chinese money into the city's blue-chips at
the fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2-years
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China Vanke Aug sales down about 10
pct
* Sinopec expects profit from Argentina
unit if oil recovers
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Aug bus sales up 6.3 pct
* Jiangling Motors' Aug vehicles
sales up 23.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Bank of Ningbo's major shareholder to reduce
up to 39 mln shares in six months
M&A
* State Grid signs deal to buy Brazil's CPFL stake - filing
* Spacecom seeks to keep Xinwei deal
alive after satellite destroyed
* Yangquan Coal Industry to buy coal-fired power
firm for 1.25 bln yuan
* China Baoan's unit signs contract to buy 55
pct stake in property firm for 1.3 bln yuan
Regulation
* China says probing Didi, Uber deal on anti-trust concerns
* Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric's share listing in
Shenzhen will be suspended from Sept 6 - Shenzhen stock
exchange. Co is the first to be delisted over IPO fraud in China
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Evergrande's debt burden just keeps on growing, squeezing
shareholders
* China Railway Construction's
subsidiary signs railway contract worth $1.7 bln in Nigeria
* China Everbright Bank to set up
credit card firm, issue Tier-2 capital instruments,
approves investment in IT company
* China's TBEA to buy property in Sudan for $23
mln
* Huadian Power unit's wind farm
project worth 1.8 bln yuan approved
* Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture,
Haitong Securities to set up $1 bln
Sino-Brazilian agricultural development fund
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)