* Friday HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.4 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 45.4 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.6821 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

Sept 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Xi at G20 says world economy at risk, warns against protectionism

* China, U.S. commit to refrain from competitive currency devaluations

* China says achieved progress in investment rules talks with U.S.

* China must rely on reforms to keep fast economic growth - Xi

* China leverage ratio will continue to rise in short term -vice c.bank gov

* China provides $1 trillion in "green credit" by end-June - regulator

* China's 2016 average residential house price expected to rise 10 pct, more cities to tighten house purchase policies - Reuters poll

* Hong Kong stocks advanced to a fresh one-year closing high led by a burst of Chinese money into the city's blue-chips at the fastest pace in nearly 1-1/2-years Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* China Vanke Aug sales down about 10 pct

* Sinopec expects profit from Argentina unit if oil recovers

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' Aug bus sales up 6.3 pct

* Jiangling Motors' Aug vehicles sales up 23.4 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Bank of Ningbo's major shareholder to reduce up to 39 mln shares in six months

M&A

* State Grid signs deal to buy Brazil's CPFL stake - filing

* Spacecom seeks to keep Xinwei deal alive after satellite destroyed

* Yangquan Coal Industry to buy coal-fired power firm for 1.25 bln yuan

* China Baoan's unit signs contract to buy 55 pct stake in property firm for 1.3 bln yuan

Regulation

* China says probing Didi, Uber deal on anti-trust concerns

* Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric's share listing in Shenzhen will be suspended from Sept 6 - Shenzhen stock exchange. Co is the first to be delisted over IPO fraud in China

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Evergrande's debt burden just keeps on growing, squeezing shareholders

* China Railway Construction's subsidiary signs railway contract worth $1.7 bln in Nigeria

* China Everbright Bank to set up credit card firm, issue Tier-2 capital instruments, approves investment in IT company

* China's TBEA to buy property in Sudan for $23 mln

* Huadian Power unit's wind farm project worth 1.8 bln yuan approved

* Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture, Haitong Securities to set up $1 bln Sino-Brazilian agricultural development fund (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)