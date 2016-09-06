* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 37.2 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +1.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.6768 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

Sept 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* G20 pledges to tackle global steel glut, quell China tensions

* China eases quota restrictions for RQFII

* China's Xi says G20 will coordinate macro policies, oppose protectionism

* In muddying default message, China risks bond market ructions

* China's Aug new yuan loans seen at 750 bln yuan, M2 +10.4 pct y/y and outstanding yuan loans +12.9 pct yoy - Reuters poll

* China's Shanxi gives coal firms $142 million for capacity cuts

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Guangdong Wenshi Food's Aug hog sales up 10.2 pct, average selling price up 2.5 pct

* Great Wall Motor's Aug sales up 25.4 pct

* Guangzhou Automobile sold 127,697 vehicles in Aug

* Future Land Aug contract sales at about 5.0 billion yuan, Jan-Aug contract sales at about 38.4 billion yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

* China First Heavy Industries to raise up to 1.55 bln yuan in private placement, trade to resume

* Brilliance Technology's IPO 7,623.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jiangsu General Science Technology's IPO 3,081 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Lock-up period for Yonghui Superstores' 365.67 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Sept 8

M&A

* China Shipping Container Lines to invest 950 mln yuan to subscribe to Jinan Diesel Engine's share issue

* Jinan Diesel Engine to buy financial assets in CNPC for 75.5 bln yuan via cash, asset swap and share issue

* Brazil's Camargo Correa eyes China for construction business sale - report

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Power Construction Corp of China in deal to build Argentina's largest solar farm

* Jiangsu Expressway , unit to invest up to 4.2 bln yuan in road and bridge projects

* Everbright Bank to invest up to 10 billon yuan to establish credit card unit in Beijing

* Aier Eye Hospital to set up $100 mln incubator fund

* Far East Horizon updates on disposal of underlying assets to CITIC Securities

* Tianqi Lithium Industries plans investment in Australia, bond issue (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)