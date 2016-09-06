* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 13 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 37.2 pct
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +1.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.6768 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
Sept 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* G20 pledges to tackle global steel glut, quell China tensions
* China eases quota restrictions for RQFII
* China's Xi says G20 will coordinate macro policies, oppose protectionism
* In muddying default message, China risks bond market ructions
* China's Aug new yuan loans seen at 750 bln yuan, M2 +10.4 pct y/y and outstanding yuan
loans +12.9 pct yoy - Reuters poll
* China's Shanxi gives coal firms $142 million for capacity cuts
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Guangdong Wenshi Food's Aug hog sales up 10.2 pct, average selling price up
2.5 pct
* Great Wall Motor's Aug sales up 25.4 pct
* Guangzhou Automobile sold 127,697 vehicles in Aug
* Future Land Aug contract sales at about 5.0 billion yuan, Jan-Aug
contract sales at about 38.4 billion yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
* China First Heavy Industries to raise up to 1.55 bln yuan in private
placement, trade to resume
* Brilliance Technology's IPO 7,623.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiangsu General Science Technology's IPO 3,081 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Lock-up period for Yonghui Superstores' 365.67 million shares to end, shares
to start trading on Sept 8
M&A
* China Shipping Container Lines to invest 950 mln yuan to subscribe to
Jinan Diesel Engine's share issue
* Jinan Diesel Engine to buy financial assets in CNPC for 75.5 bln yuan via
cash, asset swap and share issue
* Brazil's Camargo Correa eyes China for construction business sale - report
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Power Construction Corp of China in deal to build Argentina's largest solar
farm
* Jiangsu Expressway , unit to invest up to 4.2 bln yuan in road and
bridge projects
* Everbright Bank to invest up to 10 billon yuan to establish credit
card unit in Beijing
* Aier Eye Hospital to set up $100 mln incubator fund
* Far East Horizon updates on disposal of underlying assets to CITIC Securities
* Tianqi Lithium Industries plans investment in Australia, bond issue
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)