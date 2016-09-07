* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 47.9 pct
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.6730 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2 pct
Sept 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China says will step up proactive fiscal policy efforts, encourage credit support
* China's pension funds under pressure with rising payments - Xinhua
* Chinese police detain three senior bankers in bond market probe - Caixin
* China's insurance regulator tightens regulation on short-to-medium-term life insurance
products
* China speeds up power market trading in provinces
* Hong Kong to launch banking fintech 'sandbox' as rivals pull ahead
* China to release Aug fx reserves data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Industrial Securities' August net profit at 202.0 mln yuan
* Citic Securities' August net profit at 533.8 mln yuan
* Changjiang Securities' August net profit at 169.56 mln yuan
* GF Securities' August net profit at 521.3 mln yuan
* Guosen Securities' August net profit at 546.1 mln yuan
* Haitong Securities' August net profit at 443 mln yuan
* China Merchants Securities' August net profit at 594.8 mln yuan
* Guotai Junan Securities' August net profit at 676.0 mln yuan
* Everbright Securities' August net profit 195.4 mln yuan
* Huatai Securities' August net profit at 506.9 mln yuan
* Founder Securities' August net profit at 103.2 mln yuan
* Chongqing Sokon Industry's vehicle sales up 55.3 pct
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's August sales down 1.9 pct, shares to halt
trading
* Wanda Cinema Line's box office revenue up 31.4 pct in Jan-Aug
Equity changes/IPOs
* Aisino to invest 1.9 bln yuan in Jinan Diesel Engine's private
placement
* Wintime Energy's unit unloads 747.3 mln yuan worth of shares in Hua Xia Bank
M&A
* ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta to Nov. 8
* EXCLUSIVE-Avolon nears deal to buy CIT's aircraft leasing unit - sources
* Shanghai Electric says possible transactions still under discussions
* Jiangsu Protruly Technology to invest up to 40 million yuan to subscribe to
Sinovation Ventures' share issue
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Dongxu Optoelectronic's unit to invest in graphene based anode
materials
* Primeline says China Oilfield Services has commenced arbitration
proceedings against co's unit
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)