* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 47.9 pct

* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.7 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.6730 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2 pct

Sept 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.

Policy, government, sector news:

* China says will step up proactive fiscal policy efforts, encourage credit support

* China's pension funds under pressure with rising payments - Xinhua

* Chinese police detain three senior bankers in bond market probe - Caixin

* China's insurance regulator tightens regulation on short-to-medium-term life insurance products

* China speeds up power market trading in provinces

* Hong Kong to launch banking fintech 'sandbox' as rivals pull ahead

* China to release Aug fx reserves data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Industrial Securities' August net profit at 202.0 mln yuan

* Citic Securities' August net profit at 533.8 mln yuan

* Changjiang Securities' August net profit at 169.56 mln yuan

* GF Securities' August net profit at 521.3 mln yuan

* Guosen Securities' August net profit at 546.1 mln yuan

* Haitong Securities' August net profit at 443 mln yuan

* China Merchants Securities' August net profit at 594.8 mln yuan

* Guotai Junan Securities' August net profit at 676.0 mln yuan

* Everbright Securities' August net profit 195.4 mln yuan

* Huatai Securities' August net profit at 506.9 mln yuan

* Founder Securities' August net profit at 103.2 mln yuan

* Chongqing Sokon Industry's vehicle sales up 55.3 pct

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's August sales down 1.9 pct, shares to halt trading

* Wanda Cinema Line's box office revenue up 31.4 pct in Jan-Aug

Equity changes/IPOs

* Aisino to invest 1.9 bln yuan in Jinan Diesel Engine's private placement

* Wintime Energy's unit unloads 747.3 mln yuan worth of shares in Hua Xia Bank

M&A

* ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta to Nov. 8

* EXCLUSIVE-Avolon nears deal to buy CIT's aircraft leasing unit - sources

* Shanghai Electric says possible transactions still under discussions

* Jiangsu Protruly Technology to invest up to 40 million yuan to subscribe to Sinovation Ventures' share issue

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Dongxu Optoelectronic's unit to invest in graphene based anode materials

* Primeline says China Oilfield Services has commenced arbitration proceedings against co's unit (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)