* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 44.5 pct

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.610 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.0 pct

Sept 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China Aug forex reserves fall to $3.19 trillion, lowest since 2011, gold reserves up at 58.95 mln fine troy oz

* China regulator launches rules curbing insurance product risks

* China approves power market reform plans for eight more provinces

* China's top steel city cuts industrial production to clear air

* China Aug trade, due this morning, to show continuing softness

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* SAIC Motor's Aug vehicle sales up 13.2 pct

* SDIC Essence's securities unit Aug net profit at 182.8 mln yuan

* Huatai Securities Aug net profit at 506.9 mln yuan

* Poly Real Estate's August contract sales up 17.6 pct, wins bids for sites

* TCL's Aug smartphone sales down 15.6 pct, LCD TV sales up 24.1 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* CSG Holding's shareholder China North Industries cuts stake

* Huayi Brothers Media sold 117 mln yuan worth of Ourpalm shares

* Wuhan Nusun Landscape's Shenzhen IPO 7,613.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

M&A

* EXCLUSIVE-SocGen in talks to sell 49 pct of China asset manager to Warburg-sources

* Midea's acquisition proposal gets Russia anti-monopoly authorities' approval

* China National Accord Medicines gets regulatory nod for asset restructuring

* China's CIMC acquires stake in Singapore's Pteris

* Spacecom, Xinwei eye amended takeover deal after satellite destroyed

* Congo state miner submits offer for Freeport's Tenke copper project

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile plans JV with Volkswagen to develop electric vehicles in China , shares to resume trading

* Chinese Universe Publishing signs 675 mln yuan sales contract

* Gansu Jiu Steel receives govt fund of 136 mln yuan to help ease overcapacity issues

* Shanxi Luan's controlling shareholder receives 188.8 mln yuan govt fund for shutting down excess coal capacity (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)