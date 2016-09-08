* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 44.5 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.610 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.0 pct
Sept 8 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well
as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China Aug forex reserves fall to $3.19 trillion, lowest since 2011, gold
reserves up at 58.95 mln fine troy oz
* China regulator launches rules curbing insurance product risks
* China approves power market reform plans for eight more provinces
* China's top steel city cuts industrial production to clear air
* China Aug trade, due this morning, to show continuing softness
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* SAIC Motor's Aug vehicle sales up 13.2 pct
* SDIC Essence's securities unit Aug net profit at 182.8 mln yuan
* Huatai Securities Aug net profit at 506.9 mln yuan
* Poly Real Estate's August contract sales up 17.6 pct, wins bids for sites
* TCL's Aug smartphone sales down 15.6 pct, LCD TV sales up 24.1 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* CSG Holding's shareholder China North Industries cuts stake
* Huayi Brothers Media sold 117 mln yuan worth of Ourpalm shares
* Wuhan Nusun Landscape's Shenzhen IPO 7,613.9 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* EXCLUSIVE-SocGen in talks to sell 49 pct of China asset manager to
Warburg-sources
* Midea's acquisition proposal gets Russia anti-monopoly authorities' approval
* China National Accord Medicines gets regulatory nod for asset
restructuring
* China's CIMC acquires stake in Singapore's Pteris
* Spacecom, Xinwei eye amended takeover deal after satellite destroyed
* Congo state miner submits offer for Freeport's Tenke copper project
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile plans JV with Volkswagen to develop
electric vehicles in China , shares to resume trading
* Chinese Universe Publishing signs 675 mln yuan sales contract
* Gansu Jiu Steel receives govt fund of 136 mln yuan to help ease overcapacity
issues
* Shanxi Luan's controlling shareholder receives 188.8 mln yuan govt fund for
shutting down excess coal capacity
