* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 49.5 pct

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.6650 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.5 pct

Sept 9 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China regulator says insurers can participate in Shanghai-HK stock link

* Reliance of smaller Chinese banks on interbank funds raises credit worries

* China Aug imports rise for first time in nearly 2 years as demand picks up

* China's coal producers seek approval to increase output -sources

* China punishes 5 auto firms for green car subsidy violations

* China's Aug CPI due today. CPI rose 1.8 pct in July, slowing from +1.9 pct in June

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Daqin Railway's August cargo throughput down 13.6 pct

* Gemdale's August contract sales up 52.8 pct

* Cosco Shipping's August cargo throughput down 20.9 pct

* Beijing Capital Development's contract sales up 163 pct in Jan-Aug

Equity changes/IPOs

* Postal Savings Bank of China sets price range for US$8.1bn IPO - IFR

* Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 2,939 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Avic Aviation High Technology's shareholder to cut stake

* Hainan Airlines says controlling shareholder Grand China's stake reduced to 25.62 pct from 35.34 pct due to private placement

* Lock-up period for Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture's 156.4 mln shares to end, trading to start on Sept 12

* Wintime Energy's unit to sell 61.4 million shares in Hua Xia Bank

M&A

* Tianqi Lithium confirms in talks with Oro Blanco S.A. for potential deal to buy SQM stake, after China's Ningbo Shanshan abandoned its M&A talks

* Beijing Xinwei, Israel's Space Communications to amend takeover deal

* China Molybdenum Co updates on acquisition of Freeport McMoRan-Inc's copper and cobalt businesses

* Zhejiang Chint Electrics gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, shares to resume trading

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China's Zhejiang Rongsheng eyes doubling refinery capacity in 2020 - officials

* China Railway's units win 8.1 bln yuan railway construction contracts

* Greenland Holdings unit's consortium expects to win 19.6 billion yuan subway contract in Nanjing city

* Shanghai Shimao gets regulatory approval to set up life insurance firm with partners

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group signs cooperation framework agreements with medical schools

* Dongxu Optoelectronic plans graphene battery projects with partners, to issue medium-term notes (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)