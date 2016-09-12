* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 58 pct

* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* CNY official close 6.6830 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.9 pct

Sept 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Inflows from China give Hong Kong shares best week since mid-July

* China to tighten regulation on structured funds, introducing a threshold of 300,000 yuan in assets; CSRC classifies investors as ordinary and professional, banning institutions from selling products or offering services to unqualified investors

* Listed companies shall promise not to plan material asset restructuring after scrapping restructuring process - CSRC

* CSRC approved on Friday the application of 14 IPOs with total financing not exceeding 11.6 bln yuan

* China's green car subsidy scandal spreads, 20 more car makers named

* China to blacklist rumour-spreading property agents

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* Juneyao Airlines' Aug passenger throughput up 21.46 pct, cargo throughput up 37.15 pct

* Spring Airlines' Aug passenger throughput up 14.1 pct, cargo throughput down 1.8 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Shanghai International Port Group to invest no more than $2.4 bln as a cornerstone investor in the Hong Kong IPO of Postal Savings Bank of China

* Joyson Electronic's controlling shareholder plans to increase stake in next 12 months

M&A

* Bids received for SQM stake worth up to $2.5 bln - reports

* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group updates on restructuring of Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical

* Cosco Shipping to buy two second-hand car carriers from Norway's NOCC Shipowning

* Cofco Tunhe acquires 51 percent stake in food company for 263.1 mln yuan

* China oil giant CNPC sells $3.8 bln of engineering assets to listed unit

* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group says plans to acquire a minority interest in Guangzhou Securities, share trading to remain suspended

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Power Construction Corp of China and unit win bids for railway contracts worth 5.9 bln yuan

* China Fortune Land scraps OLED framework agreements, unit plans railway project company

* XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials wins sales contract worth about 340 mln yuan

* Wintime Energy's unit to set up power generation company with partner