* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 58 pct
* SSEC -0.6 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI +0.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.6830 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.9 pct
Sept 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Inflows from China give Hong Kong shares best week since mid-July
* China to tighten regulation on structured funds, introducing a threshold of 300,000 yuan
in assets; CSRC classifies investors as ordinary and professional, banning institutions from
selling products or offering services to unqualified investors
* Listed companies shall promise not to plan material asset restructuring after scrapping
restructuring process - CSRC
* CSRC approved on Friday the application of 14 IPOs with total financing not exceeding 11.6
bln yuan
* China's green car subsidy scandal spreads, 20 more car makers named
* China to blacklist rumour-spreading property agents
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* Juneyao Airlines' Aug passenger throughput up 21.46 pct, cargo throughput up
37.15 pct
* Spring Airlines' Aug passenger throughput up 14.1 pct, cargo throughput down
1.8 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shanghai International Port Group to invest no more than $2.4 bln as a
cornerstone investor in the Hong Kong IPO of Postal Savings Bank of China
* Joyson Electronic's controlling shareholder plans to increase stake in next 12
months
M&A
* Bids received for SQM stake worth up to $2.5 bln - reports
* Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group updates on restructuring of
Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical
* Cosco Shipping to buy two second-hand car carriers from Norway's NOCC
Shipowning
* Cofco Tunhe acquires 51 percent stake in food company for 263.1 mln yuan
* China oil giant CNPC sells $3.8 bln of engineering assets to listed unit
* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group says plans to acquire a minority
interest in Guangzhou Securities, share trading to remain suspended
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Power Construction Corp of China and unit win bids for railway contracts worth
5.9 bln yuan
* China Fortune Land scraps OLED framework agreements, unit plans railway
project company
* XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials wins sales contract worth about 340 mln yuan
* Wintime Energy's unit to set up power generation company with partner
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)