* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -17 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20 pct

* SSEC -1.9 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -3.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.6805 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.59 pct

Sept 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Chinese policymakers square off as economic challenges grow

* China's yuan ends firmer, c.bank denies it is stabilising currency

* China strategic oil buying slowed in 2016 as teapot imports dominated

* China state-owned firms' Jan-July profits down 6.5 pct y/y

* China local gov't finance vehicles issue 1.2 trln yuan of debt so far in 2016 - report

* China's Henan to offer 2.18 billion yuan to help steel, coal capacity cuts

* China steel, iron ore futures hit 7-week low as demand weakens

* U.S. says Chinese stainless steel strip, sheet imports being dumped in U.S. Economic data due

* China to release Aug monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset investment

* China to release Aug monthly property investment data

Company moves:

Earnings/Performance

* New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 83.5 bln yuan

* China Shenhua's Aug commercial coal production 24.6 million tonnes

* Shenzhen Airport's Aug passenger throughput up 2.8 pct, cargo throughput up 13.1 pct

* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport's Aug passenger throughput up 7.9 pct, cargo throughput up 4.1 pct

* Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical insurance unit's Jan-Aug premium income at 21.6 billion yuan

Equity changes/IPOs

* Guotai Junan Securities says has not finalised Hong Kong listing plans

M&A

* China Poly Group signs agreement to acquire property business from Aviation Industry Corp of China

* China's MLS to acquire German firm Ledvance's LED lighting related assets, shares trade remains suspended

* Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes buys stake in Jihua Group for 1.6 bln yuan

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing Shougang's share trade to halt pending announcement related to major plan, Peru unit's workers started an indefinite strike

* Greenland Holdings' unit signs 50 billion yuan infrastructure investment agreement

* TCL's unit to boost capital in JV for TFT-LCD and AMOLED project, Samsung Display to invest (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)