* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -17 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20 pct
* SSEC -1.9 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -3.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.6805 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.59 pct
Sept 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Chinese policymakers square off as economic challenges grow
* China's yuan ends firmer, c.bank denies it is stabilising currency
* China strategic oil buying slowed in 2016 as teapot imports dominated
* China state-owned firms' Jan-July profits down 6.5 pct y/y
* China local gov't finance vehicles issue 1.2 trln yuan of debt so far in 2016 - report
* China's Henan to offer 2.18 billion yuan to help steel, coal capacity cuts
* China steel, iron ore futures hit 7-week low as demand weakens
* U.S. says Chinese stainless steel strip, sheet imports being dumped in U.S.
Economic data due
* China to release Aug monthly industrial output, retail sales and YTD fixed-asset
investment
* China to release Aug monthly property investment data
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* New China Life Insurance's Jan-Aug premium income at 83.5 bln yuan
* China Shenhua's Aug commercial coal production 24.6 million tonnes
* Shenzhen Airport's Aug passenger throughput up 2.8 pct, cargo throughput up
13.1 pct
* Guangzhou Baiyun Airport's Aug passenger throughput up 7.9 pct, cargo
throughput up 4.1 pct
* Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical insurance unit's Jan-Aug premium income at 21.6
billion yuan
Equity changes/IPOs
* Guotai Junan Securities says has not finalised Hong Kong listing plans
M&A
* China Poly Group signs agreement to acquire property business from Aviation
Industry Corp of China
* China's MLS to acquire German firm Ledvance's LED lighting related assets,
shares trade remains suspended
* Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes buys stake in Jihua Group for 1.6 bln
yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Beijing Shougang's share trade to halt pending announcement related to major
plan, Peru unit's workers started an indefinite strike
* Greenland Holdings' unit signs 50 billion yuan infrastructure investment
agreement
* TCL's unit to boost capital in JV for TFT-LCD and AMOLED project, Samsung
Display to invest
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)