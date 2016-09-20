* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -5.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 52.5 pct
* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* CNY official close 6.6688 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct
Sept 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China banks' net forex sales fall to 1-year low in August
* China big city home prices surge in August adding to worries
* China steel falls to lowest since June amid property curbs
* AUM of China publicly offered securities investment funds totalled 8.53 trillion yuan at
end-Aug - Asset Management Association of China
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* China COSCO sees better 2017 as Hanjin collapse pushes up
rates
* Xiamen Airport says August passenger throughput up 5.8 percent y/y, cargo
throughput up 9.5 percent y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* CITIC Ltd to raise more stake in China Citic Bank Corp
* Baosteel's controlling shareholder transfers shares to CNPC, investment firms
* Inner Mongolia Baotou's controlling shareholder pledges 359.2 mln shares to
Huachen Trust for fund-raising
* Shanxi Securities' shareholder plans to unload up to 28.3 million shares by
year-end
* Shenzhen Emperor Technology's IPO 6,756.9 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* China's anti-monopoly authorities give BBMG go-ahead for stake
acquisition deal with jidong
* China Molybdenum Co updates on acquisition of Anglo American Plc's
niobium and phosphates businesses
* China Jushi to acquire stake in composites company, to invest in project
* Wintime Energy's unit bidding for a 3.75 billion yuan stake in Sichuan Trust
* Jizhong Energy Resources plans to buy 1.62 billion yuan worth of shares in
North China Pharma
* Guangzhou Haige Communications plans acquisitions for 1.1 bln yuan via cash,
share issue
Regulation
* Founder Securities says 1.8 billion shares, or a 21.9 percent stake held by
Beijing Zenith Holdings Co Ltd were frozen in order for three years from Sept. 13
Trading halts
* Beijing Originwater Technology's shares to halt trade pending asset
acquisition plan
* SDIC Essence's shares to halt trade pending controlling shareholder's major
plan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Thailand's Country Group gets $375 mln financing through China Ping An Bank
* Yonghui Superstores to jointly set up Fujian Huatong Bank with proposed
registered capital of 3 billion yuan
* Accident at Qinghai Salt Lake's unit kills 6
* Xinhu Zhongbao to sign agreement to invest $100 mln in software firm Enniu
* Zhongtian Urban Development's units to invest 1.86 billion yuan in Zhongrong
Life Insurance
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)