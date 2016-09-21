* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 40.5 pct
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.6715 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct
Sept 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's first debt-to-equity swap plan approved - report
* Buyers keep faith in Chinese province seen as test of debt tolerance
* China issues guidelines to forestall venture capital bubble
* China c.bank may provide low-cost loans to support green financing - paper
* Banks in China's Shanxi province boost funding to coal firms by 23 pct
* China nuclear developers must seek public consent - draft rules
* Hong Kong regulator proposes to ease trade in listed derivatives
Company moves:
Equity changes/IPOs
* BOE Technology bought back 21.1 mln A-shares on Sept 20
* Sinotrans & CSC, Changjiang Shipping to transfer 22.2 million shares in China Merchants
Bank to China Reform's unit
* COFCO Tunhe to raise up to 1.7 bln yuan in private placement, share trade to
resume
* Jouder Precision Industry's Shenzhen IPO 6,248.3 times oversubscribed
* Changshu Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 2,604 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Postal Savings Bank of China set to price HK IPO near low end - IFR
M&A
* China Baosteel's takeover of Wuhan to create world's No. 2
steelmaker
* Midea's Kuka acquisition proposal gets approval from Brazil anti-monopoly
authorities
* Angang Steel says has no knowledge of the possible merger as stated
in a Sept 20 Shanghai Securities News article in relation to the possible merger of Angang and
Benxi Steel Group; Bengang Steel Plates also clarifies
* Geo-Jade Petroleum to acquire stake in investment firm that owns Canada's
Bankers Petroleum
* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial to acquire stake in Guangzhou Securities
* China Merchants' highway arm plans to acquire Huabei Expressway via share
issue
* China Railway Erju gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition
via share issue
* China's Dare Group acquires German car parts maker Carcoustics
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Lufthansa, Air China sign route joint venture deal
* Greenland Holdings says will set up Greenland (Asia) Securities in Hong Kong,
with a plan to have $10 billion of AUM within three years
* Qingdao Haier says has made relatively significant progress in the development
and industrialization of solid-state refrigeration technology, says expects the technology to
have no major impact on co's short-term performance
* China Railway Construction's unit wins land auction for about 3.1 bln
yuan
