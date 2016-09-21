* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 40.5 pct

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.6715 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct

Sept 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's first debt-to-equity swap plan approved - report

* Buyers keep faith in Chinese province seen as test of debt tolerance

* China issues guidelines to forestall venture capital bubble

* China c.bank may provide low-cost loans to support green financing - paper

* Banks in China's Shanxi province boost funding to coal firms by 23 pct

* China nuclear developers must seek public consent - draft rules

* Hong Kong regulator proposes to ease trade in listed derivatives

Company moves:

Equity changes/IPOs

* BOE Technology bought back 21.1 mln A-shares on Sept 20

* Sinotrans & CSC, Changjiang Shipping to transfer 22.2 million shares in China Merchants Bank to China Reform's unit

* COFCO Tunhe to raise up to 1.7 bln yuan in private placement, share trade to resume

* Jouder Precision Industry's Shenzhen IPO 6,248.3 times oversubscribed

* Changshu Rural Commercial Bank's IPO 2,604 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Postal Savings Bank of China set to price HK IPO near low end - IFR

M&A

* China Baosteel's takeover of Wuhan to create world's No. 2 steelmaker

* Midea's Kuka acquisition proposal gets approval from Brazil anti-monopoly authorities

* Angang Steel says has no knowledge of the possible merger as stated in a Sept 20 Shanghai Securities News article in relation to the possible merger of Angang and Benxi Steel Group; Bengang Steel Plates also clarifies

* Geo-Jade Petroleum to acquire stake in investment firm that owns Canada's Bankers Petroleum

* Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial to acquire stake in Guangzhou Securities

* China Merchants' highway arm plans to acquire Huabei Expressway via share issue

* China Railway Erju gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition via share issue

* China's Dare Group acquires German car parts maker Carcoustics

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Lufthansa, Air China sign route joint venture deal

* Greenland Holdings says will set up Greenland (Asia) Securities in Hong Kong, with a plan to have $10 billion of AUM within three years

* Qingdao Haier says has made relatively significant progress in the development and industrialization of solid-state refrigeration technology, says expects the technology to have no major impact on co's short-term performance

* China Railway Construction's unit wins land auction for about 3.1 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)