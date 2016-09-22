* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 36.6 pct
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.6660 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.4 pct
Sept 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China to promote economic development by opening up economy more widely - Premier
* IMF eyes more China yuan transparency with reserve currency move
* China chalks up $667-bln debt pile over toll roads
* China regulator mulling Systemic Solution to National Equities Exchange and Quotations'
Liquidity Problem - Securities Daily
* China to launch pilot trading in energy use quotas in 4 provinces
* China's major coal producers start raising output - media
* Developer pays record price for land in southern China after bidding frenzy
* Shanghai to first launch pilot 5G program in 2018 - Xinhua
Company moves:
Equity changes/IPOs
* Postal Savings Bank of China IPO raises $7.4 bln after pricing at low end
* Sichuan Chuanhuan Tech's IPO 6,489 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Chengdi Construction's IPO 6,807.56 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China Benxi Steel no longer in stake auction list amid talk of merger
* China's State Grid interested in buying ABB's Power Grids business - media
* Greenland's unit to acquire 591.56 million shares in Broad Greenstate
International
* Sunac China Holdings' unit acquires a 17 pct stake in Jinke Property
for 4 billion yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Group signs highway PPP project with total investment
of 13.1 billion yuan
* ICBC Standard Bank shrinks base metals trading business
* WiLAN and ZTE Corp sign wireless license agreement for an undisclosed
amount
* Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins bid for Hangzhou residential site for 1.5
bln yuan
* Yonghui Superstores to use 660 mln yuan to jointly set up bank
* Hebei Baoshuo says Weifang Rural Commercial Bank files lawsuit against its
unit and other companies
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)