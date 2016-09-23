* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -1.3 pct
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.6666 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.9 pct
Sept 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China to crack down on fake overseas M&A deals to curb money flight
* China's state planner to meet with coal industry on supply, prices
* China supervisory body approves launch of credit default swaps soon - sources
* China to let foreign institutions conduct FX financing in interbank market
* China introduces preferential tax policies for stock ownership incentive plans of listed
and unlisted companies - Ministry of Finance
* Canada, China agree to tighten trade ties, mull extradition pact
Company moves:
Earnings/Performance
* INTERVIEW - COSCO sees Greece's Piraeus among world's top 30 ports by 2018
Equity changes/IPOs
* Goertek's chairman raises stake to 18.18 pct
* Shandong Hi-speed plans to raise up to 4 bln yuan in share private placement
to fund highway project
* Lock-up period for Offshore Oil Engineering's 372.3 mln shares to end October
10
* Shenzhen Suntak Circuit Technology's IPO 2,491 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
* Qingdao Topscomm's IPO 6,567 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China's Baosteel details Wuhan deal to forge ArcelorMittal rival
* MEDIA-Fingerprint has declined Chinese offer to buy company - Betaville
Regulation
* Pangang Group Vanadium Titanium faces listing suspension risks
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* SNC-Lavalin signs an agreement in principle for a JV with China National Nuclear
Corporation & Shanghai Electric Company
* Strike halts production of iron ore at Chinese mine in Peru
* Kangmei Pharma plans investment in medicine & health-related projects
* Shanghai Shimao's unit wins land auctions for 1.6 bln yuan in Quanzhou city
* Future Land's unit buys Suzhou-based property firm for 1 bln yuan
* Beijing North Star wins land auctions for 1.65 bln yuan in Suzhou
city
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)