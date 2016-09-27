* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 28.3 pct
* SSEC -1.8 pct, CSI300 -1.7 pct, HSI -1.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.6695 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.7 pct
Sept 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China launches $52.5 bln fund to restructure state enterprises
* China bank sector's total assets reach $29.8 trillion
* Hong Kong small-caps: ready for China fever?
* When deals go bad: China state firm managers spooked by new liability rules
Economic data due:
* China monthly and year-to-date industrial profits
* China monthly services trade deficit data
Company moves:
Default
* China's Dongbei Special Steel defaults 9th time in 2016, restructuring looms
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Merchants Securities Co makes global offering of 891.3 mln H shares
* Central Huijin Investment raised stake in China Everbright Bank's H-shares to
85.05 pct
* Shenzhen Expressway updates on proposed adoption of restricted A
share incentive scheme
* Jinke Property's controlling shareholder raised a 0.28 pct stake; share trade
to halt pending announcement
* Broadex Technologies' IPO 3,528.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Healthcare Co's IPO 4,877.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
M&A
* China's Tianqi Lithium to buy stake in Chile's SQM
* Millennium bcp says talks with Fosun on stake in bank going well
* Jiangsu Dagang's green industry fund in deal to buy Spain's Urbaser for
between 1.16-1.40 bln euros
* ChemChina seeks EU okay for Syngenta deal, decision due Oct. 28
* China's Wanda Group in talks with Dick Clark Productions
* Hunan Valin Steel revises asset restructuring plan
* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel plans to acquire 25 pct stake in DEG for 5.84 mln
euros
* Chongqing New Century Cruise signs agreement to acquire Alpha Frontier's
shares
* Brazil's CSN, CBSteel discussing ore deal, sources say
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway , partners sign 11.75-bln-yuan expressway project
* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources signs 200-mln-yuan franchise agreement with
local government
* Leo Group signs agreement to set up 1-bln-yuan investment fund with partners
* Wuchan Zhongda plans to sell stakes in 15 firms for a combined 1.65 bln yuan
* Future Land's unit wins land auctions for 7.4 billion yuan in Nanjing
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)