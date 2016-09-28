* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 34.2 pct
* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +1.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.6695 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.0 pct
Sept 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China industrial profits rise most in 3 years as economy shows signs of stabilising
* PREVIEW-China Sept official factory gauge seen showing 2nd month of growth
* China August services trade deficit widens to $25.4 bln
* China's outstanding foreign debt up at $1.39 trln at end-June -FX regulator
* China Jan-Aug rail freight volume down 6.2 pct y/y to 2.1 bln T -statistics bureau
* China central bank extends 350 bln yuan currency swap for 3 years
* Carlyle sees rise in control buyouts in China as economy slows
* China net gold imports via Hong Kong hit six-month low
* Russia's Sberbank CIB becomes member of Shanghai Gold Exchange
* State asset manager says Guangxi Nonferrous bankruptcy in 'spirit' of reforms - Caixin
* China's G20 host city scraps stimulus policy to curb home prices - media
Company moves:
Equity changes/IPOs
* China Shipping Container Lines mulls non-public issuance of A shares
* Tatwah Smartech's controlling shareholder to sell 10.1 percent stake to a
Zhuhai-based investment partnership
* Chalco cuts holdings in Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing
to 1.1 pct from 2.46 pct
* Jason Furniture Hangzhou's IPO 4,636.6 times oversubscribed
M&A
* Shandong Hi-speed plans to invest in Dongxing Securities' share
private placement
* Hangzhou Liaison Interactive plans to buy 55.7 pct stake in e-commerce service
provider Newegg
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China State Construction Engineering newly signed 31.2 bln yuan worth of
contracts
* Sinosteel Engineering & Technology's controlling shareholder gets approval for
its debt restructuring proposal
* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering's consortium wins bid for 2.05-billion-yuan
infrastructure projects
* RiseSun Real Estate Development unit to set up 1-billion-yuan equity
investment fund LLP with partners
* Yango's unit wins 1.04-billion-yuan land auction in Dongguan city, plans other
moves
* Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology to set up industry fund, buy internet firm
