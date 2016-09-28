* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -2 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 34.2 pct

* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI +1.1 pct

* CNY official close 6.6695 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.0 pct

Sept 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China industrial profits rise most in 3 years as economy shows signs of stabilising

* PREVIEW-China Sept official factory gauge seen showing 2nd month of growth

* China August services trade deficit widens to $25.4 bln

* China's outstanding foreign debt up at $1.39 trln at end-June -FX regulator

* China Jan-Aug rail freight volume down 6.2 pct y/y to 2.1 bln T -statistics bureau

* China central bank extends 350 bln yuan currency swap for 3 years

* Carlyle sees rise in control buyouts in China as economy slows

* China net gold imports via Hong Kong hit six-month low

* Russia's Sberbank CIB becomes member of Shanghai Gold Exchange

* State asset manager says Guangxi Nonferrous bankruptcy in 'spirit' of reforms - Caixin

* China's G20 host city scraps stimulus policy to curb home prices - media Company moves:

Equity changes/IPOs

* China Shipping Container Lines mulls non-public issuance of A shares

* Tatwah Smartech's controlling shareholder to sell 10.1 percent stake to a Zhuhai-based investment partnership

* Chalco cuts holdings in Jiaozuo Wanfang Aluminum Manufacturing to 1.1 pct from 2.46 pct

* Jason Furniture Hangzhou's IPO 4,636.6 times oversubscribed

M&A

* Shandong Hi-speed plans to invest in Dongxing Securities' share private placement

* Hangzhou Liaison Interactive plans to buy 55.7 pct stake in e-commerce service provider Newegg

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China State Construction Engineering newly signed 31.2 bln yuan worth of contracts

* Sinosteel Engineering & Technology's controlling shareholder gets approval for its debt restructuring proposal

* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering's consortium wins bid for 2.05-billion-yuan infrastructure projects

* RiseSun Real Estate Development unit to set up 1-billion-yuan equity investment fund LLP with partners

* Yango's unit wins 1.04-billion-yuan land auction in Dongguan city, plans other moves

* Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology to set up industry fund, buy internet firm (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)