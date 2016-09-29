* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 20.8 pct
* SSEC -0.3 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.6750 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.3 pct
Sept 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's economy less healthy in third quarter than data suggest - private survey
* China tells mines to raise thermal coal output again - sources
* China slaps anti-subsidy duties on U.S. distillers' dried grains
Company moves:
Equity changes/IPOs
* Big IPO, small splash: China bank PSBC fails to make waves after $7.4 bln HK debut
* GD Power's unit plans to dispose its entire 51.25 pct stake in Ningxia
Younglight Chemicals
* Youngor Group cut its stake in LianChuang Electronic Technology to
less than 5 pct from 8.5 pct
* Shanghai Guao Electronic Technology's IPO over 5,900 times oversubscribed in
online tranche
* Shenzhen Huiding Technology's IPO over 6,000 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* China's COSCO Shipping may consider buying Hanjin Shipping's port assets - Caixin
* China's CEFC requests Slovak approval to raise JTFG stake
* Brazil's Bonaire to sell stake at CPFL to China's State Grid
Regulation
* Shengyi Technology says shareholder Guangdong Guangxin Holdings Group Ltd
probed by regulator for possible short-swing trading
Trading halt
* Trading in Searainbow Holding's shares to halt pending private placement plan
Major contracts
* China Railway Construction , units win land development contract worth
15 bln yuan
* China Railway Group , partners win subway and pipe gallery
construction contracts
* Beijing Orient Landscape & Ecology's consortium wins park construction
contracts with total investment at about 602.7 million yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Pudong Development Bank to write off $968 mln in assets
* Beijing Shougang's controlling shareholder scraps major plan, shares to resume
trading
* Abu Dhabi awards new container shipping terminal to China's Cosco
* China Merchants Shekou plans to sell property assets for at least 8.9 bln yuan
