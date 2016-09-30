* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct
* The southbound portion of the Connect scheme shut from Sept. 29 through Oct. 10
* The northbound shut from Sept. 30 through Oct. 10.
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.695 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.1 pct
Sept 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as
well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* FTSE Russell declines to add China A shares to emerging market index
* China's slow economy, overcapacity limit investment opportunities -c.bank
* China's FX regulator says no policy hurdle to moving asset sale proceeds overseas
* Yuan to remain stable with SDR inclusion -PBOC
* China Yuan 'quite a ways' from reserve currency status -Lew
* UK signs long-awaited Franco-Chinese nuclear project behind closed doors
* Fever spreads: China's property speculators descend on inland cities
* Overheated Chinese cities pledge to increase land supply
Eco data due:
* CAIXIN PMI
* China quarterly final current/capital and financial account data
Company moves:
Equity changes/IPOs
* Li Ka Shing Foundation discloses 2.8 pct interest in China's postal bank
M&A
* Shanghai Electric Power says in discussion to buy stakes in K-Electric
* Beijing Jetsen Technology's unit to acquire stakes in media company for 735
mln yuan
* GRG Banking Equipment raises stake in Digital China's to 24.34 pct
* MEDIA - Several Chinese companies interested in buying Osram -Handelsblatt
Regulation
* Hesteel's director probed by authorities for serious disciplinary violations
* U.S. Fed orders China's AgBank to boost oversight
Investment
* Zoomlion Heavy Industry , partners plan 3.2-bln-yuan buyout and equity
investment fund
* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma plans new material project with investment of 1.5 bln
yuan
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma in deal to set up medical equipment JV with
Intuitive Surgical
* Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology's unit, Yangtse Automobile agree to set up new
energy car JV
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* ICBC issues 1.1 bln yuan non-performing asset-backed securities
* Yabang interest payment on bond not paid - Shanghai clearinghouse
* China Railway Construction , unit win 4.3-billion-yuan pipe gallery
PPP contract
* Guangzhou Automobile's unit receives govt supporting fund of 700 mln
yuan
