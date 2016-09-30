* PREVIOUS DAY MOVES:

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct

* The southbound portion of the Connect scheme shut from Sept. 29 through Oct. 10

* The northbound shut from Sept. 30 through Oct. 10.

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.695 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.5 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.1 pct

Sept 30 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* FTSE Russell declines to add China A shares to emerging market index

* China's slow economy, overcapacity limit investment opportunities -c.bank

* China's FX regulator says no policy hurdle to moving asset sale proceeds overseas

* Yuan to remain stable with SDR inclusion -PBOC

* China Yuan 'quite a ways' from reserve currency status -Lew

* UK signs long-awaited Franco-Chinese nuclear project behind closed doors

* Fever spreads: China's property speculators descend on inland cities

* Overheated Chinese cities pledge to increase land supply Eco data due:

* CAIXIN PMI

* China quarterly final current/capital and financial account data Company moves:

Equity changes/IPOs

* Li Ka Shing Foundation discloses 2.8 pct interest in China's postal bank

M&A

* Shanghai Electric Power says in discussion to buy stakes in K-Electric

* Beijing Jetsen Technology's unit to acquire stakes in media company for 735 mln yuan

* GRG Banking Equipment raises stake in Digital China's to 24.34 pct

* MEDIA - Several Chinese companies interested in buying Osram -Handelsblatt Regulation

* Hesteel's director probed by authorities for serious disciplinary violations

* U.S. Fed orders China's AgBank to boost oversight Investment

* Zoomlion Heavy Industry , partners plan 3.2-bln-yuan buyout and equity investment fund

* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma plans new material project with investment of 1.5 bln yuan

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma in deal to set up medical equipment JV with Intuitive Surgical

* Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology's unit, Yangtse Automobile agree to set up new energy car JV

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* ICBC issues 1.1 bln yuan non-performing asset-backed securities

* Yabang interest payment on bond not paid - Shanghai clearinghouse

* China Railway Construction , unit win 4.3-billion-yuan pipe gallery PPP contract

* Guangzhou Automobile's unit receives govt supporting fund of 700 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)