* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI -0.6 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.87 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, Feb 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China says no intention of using currency devaluation to its advantage
* China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* China summons reformer to tackle banking woes
* China securities regulator to focus on stability, reform
* China to tighten oversight of asset management industry - c.bank official
* China group to curb private bond sales by developers, steelmakers
* Saudi regains top oil supplier spot to China in Jan -customs
* China's cabinet approves construction of $262 mln airport in Shandong province
* China says to invest $184 million in Guinea Bissau biomass plant
* In tougher climate, Chinese automaker cuts jobs, shifts to green cars
* China egg producers brace for pain from bird flu crackdown
* China property firms buy Hong Kong land piece for record price
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China regulator bans Foresea's chief from insurance business for 10 years
* China regulator says to restrict stock trading by Evergrande Life
* Guangxi Future Technology's former owner fined 3.48 bln yuan for violations of
securities regulations
* Huawei seeks to exploit Samsung gap with new smartphone
* BYD's prelim 2016 net profit up 78.6 pct
* Baoshan Iron & Steel's share trade to resume on Feb 27
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' prelim 2016 net profit rises 11.8 pct y/y
* First Capital Securities' prelim 2016 net profit falls 45.2 pct y/y
* Fuyao Glass' 2016 net profit jumps 20.7 pct
* Goldwind's prelim 2016 net profit up 5.39 pct
* Beijing SPC Environment Protection's prelim 2016 net profit rises 51.1 pct y/y
* Shenzhen Inovance Technology's prelim 2016 net profit rises 17.9 pct y/y
* Future Land's 2016 profit rises 64.4 pct, sets 2017 investment plan
* Shenzhen Feima's prelim 2016 profit surges 596.4 pct y/y
* Chuying Agro-Pastoral's prelim 2016 net profit surges 311.6 pct y/y
* Beijing Ultrapower Software's prelim 2016 net profit up 52.5 pct y/y
* China National Chemical Engineering's 2016 new contracts rise 11.8 pct y/y
Equity changes/IPOs
* Shenzhen Energy plans to invest in Guotai Junan Securities' HK share offering
* GIC cuts stake in Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation to 10.8 pct -
HKEx disclosure
* BBVA cuts long position in China Citic Bank's H-shares to 1.1 pct - HKEx disclosure
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Greenland signs agreement to invest 40 bln yuan in tourism project
* China Railway Construction's consortium wins highway project worth
about 22.9 billion yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)