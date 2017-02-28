US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
SHANGHAI, Feb 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China can manage financial risks if property tax introduced - state media
* China FX regulator says strengthening supervision of forex market
* China Jan services trade deficit narrows to $20.9 bln - FX regulator
* China banking sector's total assets up 14.4 pct at end-January
* China's monthly net gold imports via Hong Kong dive in Jan
* China QFII quota rises to $89.21 bln at end-Feb - FX regulator
* China warns soccer investors, don't break rules on capital outflows
* Chinese developers delay new home sales to counter price caps
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for )
In focus
* Leshi's prelim 2016 profit up 33.6 pct
* Yanghe Brewery's prelim 2016 profit up 8.3 pct
* Chongqing New Century Cruise's prelim 2016 profit up 338.15 pct
* Focus Media's prelim 2016 profit up 31.3 pct
* Wanda Cinema Line's prelim 2016 profit rises 15.1 pct
* East Money Information's prelim 2016 profit down 61.4 pct
Earnings/Performance
* Alpha Group's prelim 2016 profit up 2.5 pct
* STO Express' prelim 2016 profit up 65.0 pct
* Kingenta Ecological Engineering's prelim 2016 profit down 9.7 pct
* Wangsu Sci & Tech's prelim 2016 profit up 50.5 pct
* Wanxiang Qianchao's 2016 profit up 7.1 pct
* Gold Mantis's prelim 2016 profit up 5.4 pct
* Zhejiang NHU's prelim 2016 profit up 201.4 pct
* Aier Eye Hospital's prelim 2016 profit up 30.3 pct
* China Shipbuilding Industry Group Power's 2016 profit up 16.2 pct
* By-Health's 2016 profit down 15.8 pct
* Enlight Media's 2016 prelim profit up 83.1 pct
* DMG's prelim 2016 profit up 34.3 pct
* Lens Technology's prelim 2016 profit down 16.5 pct
* Luxshare Precision's prelim 2016 profit up 8.6 pct
* O-film Tech's prelim 2016 profit up 53.9 pct
* Originwater's 2016 prelim profit up 37.45 pct
* Xingrong Environment's prelim 2016 profit up 6 pct
* Shenwu Environmental Technology's 2016 profit up 289.5 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Yunnan Aluminium scraps share private placement plan M&A
* Oceanwide Holdings unit boosts stake in Quam to 52.45 pct Regulation
* Zhejiang Wanjia probed by regulator for possible violation of securities regulations Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway's unit wins airport construction contract worth 3.7 billion yuan
* China State Construction Engineering wins project with investment of about 16.6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez