* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 8.4 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.8687 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, March 1 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* Xi says China must "unswervingly" crackdown on financial irregularities
* China voices disquiet over new EU anti-dumping move on steel
* China' coal power plants exposed to write-downs, bankruptcy - Oxford study
* China's cornbelt provinces to offer subsidies to feed producers
* China to issue non-state crude oil import licenses to 5 refiners
Data due:
* China Non-Mfg PMI, Mfg PMI for Feb
* China Caixin Mfg PMI for Feb
Company moves:
In focus
* Shenzhen Kondarl to buy Australia's Primary Growth for up to 1 bln yuan
* Xiaomi unveils in-house chipset to streamline production, cut prices
* Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint
* China's COFCO completes takeover of grain trader Nidera
* Chinese buyer tipped as British Land seeks to sell London's 'Cheesegrater'
Earnings/Performance
* Nanjing Iron & Steel swings back to profit in 2016
* Pacific Securities' 2016 profit down 41 pct y/y, cuts convertible bond issue
* Beijing Jetsen Technology's 2016 preliminary net profit up 80.4 pct y/y
* East Group's 2016 net profit up 69 pct y/y
* China Communications Construction's 2016 new contracts totalled
730.80 bln yuan, up 12.4 pct; other moves
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lepu Medical's owner pledges not to sell shares in 12 months after raising
stake
* Daodaoquan Grain and Oil's IPO 4,399.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Daqian Ecology & Landscape's IPO 8,849.92 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A
* Betta Pharmaceuticals to buy 77.4 pct stake in pharmaceutical technology
company at 371.6 mln yuan
* Hubei Sanonda lowers transaction amount to 18.47 bln yuan on acquisition of Israel's Adama
Agricultural
* Bank of China HK unit buys Indonesia, Cambodia businesses from parent
Regulation
* Delisting risk warning withdrawn for China Enterprises, share trade to halt on
Mar 1
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Clean Teq forms strategic partnership with Pengxin Mining
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)