* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.2 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct

* CNY official close 6.8824 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.0 pct

SHANGHAI, March 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China opens bond market a little more, but concerns linger

* China c.bank injects $60.2 bln of liquidity in Feb, down sharply from Jan

* POLL-China house price growth to slow to 2 pct in 2017 on tighter credit, govt curbs

* China extends property curbs to satellite cities as speculative forces spill over

* China orders aluminium, steel cuts in war on smog

* China's 603 listed start-up companies recorded a total of 805.3 bln yuan in revenue and 93.2 bln yuan in profits for 2016, up 34.46 pct and 38.15 pct y/y respectively, the fastest in recent 5 years -Shenzhen Stock Exchange

* China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves Company moves:

In focus

* China approves electric vehicle project worth 881.2 million yuan

* Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Pacific Insurance - HKEx filing

* China's CC Land buys London skyscraper for 1.15 bln pounds

Earnings/Performance

* Shenzhen Click Technology lowers FY 2016 net profit outlook

* Shanghai SMI Holding's 2016 net profit down 42.6 pct y/y

* East Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30-60 pct y/y

Equity changes

* BOE Technology buys back A-shares, B-shares during Sept 20, 2016-Feb 28, 2017

* Conch Cement cuts a 3.17 pct stake in Qingsong Building Materials IPOs

* Advanced Fiber Resources IPO 4,049.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Kanglongda's IPO 8,716.02 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Lafang China's IPO 7,107.05 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Daqian Ecology & Landscape's IPO oversubscribed 8849.92 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring

* Pengxin International Mining's unit to acquire a 16.2 pct stake in Australia firm for A$81.4 million

* Hang Zhou Iron & Steel's unit to acquire storage service firm for 583.8 mln yuan

* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology gets approval for acquisition

Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Xinjiang Goldwind Sci & Tech's unit to invest in U.S. Rattlesnake project

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit receives warning letter from U.S. FDA

* Guoxin High-tech's unit signs agreement with Zhongtong Bus on power battery procurement (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)