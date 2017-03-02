US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 4.3 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.8824 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +2.0 pct
SHANGHAI, March 2 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China opens bond market a little more, but concerns linger
* China c.bank injects $60.2 bln of liquidity in Feb, down sharply from Jan
* POLL-China house price growth to slow to 2 pct in 2017 on tighter credit, govt curbs
* China extends property curbs to satellite cities as speculative forces spill over
* China orders aluminium, steel cuts in war on smog
* China's 603 listed start-up companies recorded a total of 805.3 bln yuan in revenue and 93.2 bln yuan in profits for 2016, up 34.46 pct and 38.15 pct y/y respectively, the fastest in recent 5 years -Shenzhen Stock Exchange
* China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves Company moves:
In focus
* China approves electric vehicle project worth 881.2 million yuan
* Singapore's GIC sells shares in China Pacific Insurance - HKEx filing
* China's CC Land buys London skyscraper for 1.15 bln pounds
Earnings/Performance
* Shenzhen Click Technology lowers FY 2016 net profit outlook
* Shanghai SMI Holding's 2016 net profit down 42.6 pct y/y
* East Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 30-60 pct y/y
Equity changes
* BOE Technology buys back A-shares, B-shares during Sept 20, 2016-Feb 28, 2017
* Conch Cement cuts a 3.17 pct stake in Qingsong Building Materials IPOs
* Advanced Fiber Resources IPO 4,049.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Kanglongda's IPO 8,716.02 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Lafang China's IPO 7,107.05 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Daqian Ecology & Landscape's IPO oversubscribed 8849.92 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring
* Pengxin International Mining's unit to acquire a 16.2 pct stake in Australia firm for A$81.4 million
* Hang Zhou Iron & Steel's unit to acquire storage service firm for 583.8 mln yuan
* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology gets approval for acquisition
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Xinjiang Goldwind Sci & Tech's unit to invest in U.S. Rattlesnake project
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma's unit receives warning letter from U.S. FDA
* Guoxin High-tech's unit signs agreement with Zhongtong Bus on power battery procurement (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
