GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall after Amazon deal news; dollar weakens
* Bond yields also down after data; oil edges higher (Updates with U.S. trading; changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.7 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.7 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.8 pct
* CNY official close 6.8902 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.2 pct
SHANGHAI, March 3 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China parliament to signal reform over stimulus to defuse debt bomb
* China's Hangzhou to slap more curbs on property purchases from Mar.3
* Securities regulator will step up efforts to crack down on violations of information disclosure regulations - official China Securities Journal Data due:
* China Caixin Services PMI for Feb
Company moves:
In focus
* EXCLUSIVE-China's ZTE expected to plead guilty over Iran sales -source
Earnings/Performance
* Hisense Electric's 2016 net profit up 18.1 pct
* Shanghai Jinqiao Export Processing Zone's preliminary 2016 net profit up 30.8 pct
* Jiangling Motors' Feb vehicle sales up 166.6 percent y/y
* Ningbo Zhoushan Port's Feb container, cargo throughputs up
Equity changes/IPOs
* Advanced Fiber Resources' IPO 9,110.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* CSD Water Service's Shanghai IPO oversubscribed 8599.75 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Doctorglasses Chain's Shenzhen IPO 3,983 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring
* Beijing Tiantan Biological plans assets sales, acquisition
* Guangzhou Haige Communications gets regulatory approval to acquire assets
* Founder Securities' share trade to resume on March 3 after controlling shareholder scraps asset restructuring Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Construction unit's consortium wins PPP project for 6 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
LONDON/NEW YORK, June 16 Global equities have recovered rapidly after tumbling this month as technology firms sold off, suggesting investors remain confident about the last of the Trump reflation trades but are taking a more discerning approach to stock-picking.