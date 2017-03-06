* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.899 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.2 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, March 6 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes
through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt.
* China pledged more support for its military on Sunday including strengthening maritime and
air defences as it takes steps to safeguard its sovereignty.
* China's insurance regulator is considering an industry shake-up that could see the biggest
and most solvent firms resuming an overseas expansion.
* Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply
appropriately, Premier Li Keqiang says.
* China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150
million tonnes this year.
* China sets budget deficit target of 3 percent of GDP for 2017, pledges clamp down on local
government debt risk.
* Fixed-asset investment in China is set to rise about 9 percent in 2017, state planning
agency says.
* China says has no plans to implement a nationwide property tax this year.
* China's central bank does not need to raise interest rates or cut reserve requirement
ratios (RRR) for the time being - vice central bank governor.
Company moves:
In focus
* Chinese electronics maker LeEco has no plans to exit operations in India.
* Beijing Capital plans share issue to fund projects, share trade to resume
Earnings/Performance
* GD Power Development's 2016 preliminary net profit up 6.6 pct
* China Vanke says Feb contract sales at 38.5 billion yuan ($5.59 billion),
Jan-Feb contract sales at 86.6 billion yuan
* Harbin Pharma's 2016 net profit rises 35.9 percent y/y
M&A
* Jiangsu Youli Investment acquires a Tianjin company for 900 mln yuan
Regulation
* Regulator to halt review of Shenzhen Worldunion Properties' share private
placement
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing
plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill CARG.UL, its chairman Liu
Yonghao said on Saturday.
(Compiled by Samuel Shen)