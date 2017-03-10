* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.6 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 3.9 pct

* SSEC -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct, HSI -1.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.907 per dollar, 0.1 pct softer vs US$ last 90 days

* FTSE China A50 -0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct

SHANGHAI, March 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China to push restructuring of state enterprises

* China Feb lending slows, but worries on debt load will remain

* China producer inflation fastest since 2008 as commodities surge

* China to scrap intermediate category for banks' capital adequacy

* China sells 31,200 tonnes of cotton at auction of state reserves Data/events due:

* PBOC/SAFE news conference 0245 GMT

* China Feb FDI

Company moves:

In focus

* China's Fosun Pharma set to join bidding for Germany's Stada

* Restructuring reform of China Pingmei Shenma Group, the parent company of Tianan Coal and Shen Ma Industry, to be released by end of March

Earnings/Performance

* Traditional Chinese medicine firm Dong-E-E-Jiao's 2016 net profit up 14 pct

* Shanghai 2345 Network's 2016 net profit up 52.2 pct at 635 mln yuan

* Shanghai Wanye Enterprises' 2016 net profit up 239.7 pct y/y

* China Resources Double-Crane Pharma's 2016 net profit up 8 pct y/y

* Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone's prelim 2016 net profit up 34 pct y/y

* Rainbow Department Store's 2016 net profit down 56.6 pct Equity changes/IPOs

* Vtron Group's controlling shareholder cuts 3.4 pct stake in the company

* Zhejiang Kanglongda Special Protection's shares to debut trade in Shanghai

* Lafang China's shares to debut trade on March 13 in Shanghai

* Anhui Conch Cement cuts stake in Anhui Xinli Finance M&A

* Thaihot Group to buy 70 pct stake in Shandong property firm for 427.3 mln yuan

Regulation

* Jingwei Textile Machinery receives govt supporting fund of 116.95 mln yuan

* Regulator halts review of Shanghai Metersbonwe's share private placement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Greenland Holdings acquires residential projects for 2.9 bln yuan in Feb

* Dongfang Electric enters into assets transfer agreement

* Cofco Property's unit wins land auctions for 3.6 bln yuan in Tianjin city

* Zhejiang Daily Media's trading in shares to resume after revising asset acquisition proposal (Compiled by Jackie Cai; Editing by Kim Coghill)