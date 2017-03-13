* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.3 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.913 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, March 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's economy is set for steady growth - state research centre

* Chinese provinces fizz with fervour for Xi's New Silk Road

* China-U.S. trade war would only cause pain - commerce minister

* China vows zero tolerance for faked data

* China should moderately control budget deficit ratio - vice fin min

* China Jan-Feb industrial output grew more than 6 pct – NDRC vice chairman

* China says debt risk for main state firms is controllable

* China does not discriminate against foreign firms - industry minister

* China still preparing to launch oil contract - former exchange exec

* China's steel mills race for profits as rally looks vulnerable

* China joint infrastructure projects get nod to issue securities - regulator

* China's teapot refineries lobby for fuel export permits

* China securities regulator approves 10 IPOs to raise up to 4.9 bln yuan

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Wanda's $1 bln deal to buy Hollywood's Dick Clark scrapped

* China Investment Corporation subscribed to roughly 10 pct of $1 bln funding round disclosed by Airbnb - Sky News

* China's sovereign wealth fund is buying a stake in Airbnb - Sky News

* China's HNA Group would like to hike Deutsche Bank stake - sources

* Leshi Internet to relinquish controlling shareholder rights in e-commerce unit

Earnings/Performance

* S.F. Holding 2016 net profit at 4.18 bln yuan, continuing operations grew 112.51 pct

* Hengrui Medicine's 2016 net profit up 19.2 pct

* Chinese builder targets 30 pct revenue jump as infrastructure boom continues

* Huaxicun's 2016 net profit up 604.5 pct

* Heilan Home's 2016 net profit up 5.7 pct

* Broadcasting Cable Information Network's preliminary 2016 profit up 14.2 pct

* LONGi Green Energy's 2016 profit up 197.4 pct

* SGIS Songshan returns to net profit in 2016

* Chongqing Sokon's sales of vehicles, engines up 45.8 pct and 31.2 pct in Feb

Equity changes/IPOs

* Tianjin Tianhai Investment's shareholder to unload up to 11.1 pct stake within six months M&A

* Shanghai Fosun Pharma says reports on its bid for Germany's Stada inaccurate

* Tianma Microelectronics to acquire stakes in two firms valued at 10.7 bln yuan

* Guirenniao to acquire Shanghai company for 2.7 bln yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hengrui Medicine and unit get approval for drug clinical trial

* China Pacific Insurance plans stock guarantee insurance firm

* Hengtong Optic Electric unit wins bid of China Mobile transmission pipeline project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)