* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.0 pct, HSI +0.3 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.9 pct
* CNY official close 6.913 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, March 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China's economy is set for steady growth - state research centre
* Chinese provinces fizz with fervour for Xi's New Silk Road
* China-U.S. trade war would only cause pain - commerce minister
* China vows zero tolerance for faked data
* China should moderately control budget deficit ratio - vice fin min
* China Jan-Feb industrial output grew more than 6 pct – NDRC vice chairman
* China says debt risk for main state firms is controllable
* China does not discriminate against foreign firms - industry minister
* China still preparing to launch oil contract - former exchange exec
* China's steel mills race for profits as rally looks vulnerable
* China joint infrastructure projects get nod to issue securities - regulator
* China's teapot refineries lobby for fuel export permits
* China securities regulator approves 10 IPOs to raise up to 4.9 bln yuan
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Wanda's $1 bln deal to buy Hollywood's Dick Clark scrapped
* China Investment Corporation subscribed to roughly 10 pct of $1 bln funding round
disclosed by Airbnb - Sky News
* China's sovereign wealth fund is buying a stake in Airbnb - Sky News
* China's HNA Group would like to hike Deutsche Bank stake - sources
* Leshi Internet to relinquish controlling shareholder rights in e-commerce unit
Earnings/Performance
* S.F. Holding 2016 net profit at 4.18 bln yuan, continuing operations grew
112.51 pct
* Hengrui Medicine's 2016 net profit up 19.2 pct
* Chinese builder targets 30 pct revenue jump as infrastructure boom continues
* Huaxicun's 2016 net profit up 604.5 pct
* Heilan Home's 2016 net profit up 5.7 pct
* Broadcasting Cable Information Network's preliminary 2016 profit up 14.2 pct
* LONGi Green Energy's 2016 profit up 197.4 pct
* SGIS Songshan returns to net profit in 2016
* Chongqing Sokon's sales of vehicles, engines up 45.8 pct and 31.2 pct in Feb
Equity changes/IPOs
* Tianjin Tianhai Investment's shareholder to unload up to 11.1 pct stake within
six months
M&A
* Shanghai Fosun Pharma says reports on its bid for Germany's Stada
inaccurate
* Tianma Microelectronics to acquire stakes in two firms valued at 10.7 bln yuan
* Guirenniao to acquire Shanghai company for 2.7 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Hengrui Medicine and unit get approval for drug clinical trial
* China Pacific Insurance plans stock guarantee insurance firm
* Hengtong Optic Electric unit wins bid of China Mobile transmission pipeline
project
