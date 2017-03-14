* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +1.1 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.9165 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.2 pct

SHANGHAI, March 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China may roll back electric car quotas as industry pushes back

* China fines traders in Shanghai-Hong Kong stock manipulation case

* BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades China stocks to "overweight," favours banks Data due:

* China Jan-Feb industrial output, retail sales and urban investment

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Qingdao Doublestar's buyout fund to buy stake in S.Korea's Kumho Tire

* Guotai Junan Securities gets China's regulatory approval for Hong Kong share offering

Earnings/Performance

* Wangsu Sci & Tech's 2016 net profit up 50.41 pct, sees Q1 profit down 0-30 pct

* Changyuan's 2016 net profit up 32.5 pct, unit plans investment JV

* Avic Aircraft's 2016 net profit up 3.3 pct

* AVIC Electromechanical Systems' 2016 net profit up 12.3 pct

* China Pacific Insurance units' premium income totalled 70.7 bln yuan in Jan-Feb

* Ping An Insurance's units posts premium income of 160.9 bln yuan in Jan-Feb

* New China Life posts accumulated gross premium income of 23.56 bln yuan for Jan- Feb 2017

* Metallurgical Corporation of China's Jan-Feb new contracts up 78.2 pct

* China National Chemical Engineering's Feb contracts totalled 9 bln yuan

* Sichuan Expressway's Feb toll income up 15.7 pct

Equity changes

* Jushenghua uses 182 mln A-shares in China Vanke as collateral

* Lock-up period for Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank's 1.1 bln shares, or 5.1 pct of total issued shares, to end on March 20

* Dr Peng Telecom & Media cuts share issue size, Hong Kong unit plans offshore bonds

* Songcheng Performance plans share issue to fund projects IPOs

* Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech's IPO 7,757 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* King-Strong New Material Technology's IPO 7,629.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Hainan Haiyao says actual controller Liu Xicheng offers takeover bid

* Lomon Billions Group to acquire industrial and trading firm Trading halt/resumption

* Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical's trading in shares to halt pending announcement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics plans to sell stake in data firm

* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment wins PPP contract worth 1.5 bln yuan

* Guangzhou Automobile's unit receives government supporting fund of 300 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)