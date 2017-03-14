US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.9 pct, HSI +1.1 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 18.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.9165 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +1.2 pct
SHANGHAI, March 14 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China may roll back electric car quotas as industry pushes back
* China fines traders in Shanghai-Hong Kong stock manipulation case
* BUZZ-Goldman Sachs upgrades China stocks to "overweight," favours banks Data due:
* China Jan-Feb industrial output, retail sales and urban investment
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Qingdao Doublestar's buyout fund to buy stake in S.Korea's Kumho Tire
* Guotai Junan Securities gets China's regulatory approval for Hong Kong share offering
Earnings/Performance
* Wangsu Sci & Tech's 2016 net profit up 50.41 pct, sees Q1 profit down 0-30 pct
* Changyuan's 2016 net profit up 32.5 pct, unit plans investment JV
* Avic Aircraft's 2016 net profit up 3.3 pct
* AVIC Electromechanical Systems' 2016 net profit up 12.3 pct
* China Pacific Insurance units' premium income totalled 70.7 bln yuan in Jan-Feb
* Ping An Insurance's units posts premium income of 160.9 bln yuan in Jan-Feb
* New China Life posts accumulated gross premium income of 23.56 bln yuan for Jan- Feb 2017
* Metallurgical Corporation of China's Jan-Feb new contracts up 78.2 pct
* China National Chemical Engineering's Feb contracts totalled 9 bln yuan
* Sichuan Expressway's Feb toll income up 15.7 pct
Equity changes
* Jushenghua uses 182 mln A-shares in China Vanke as collateral
* Lock-up period for Shanghai Pudong Dev Bank's 1.1 bln shares, or 5.1 pct of total issued shares, to end on March 20
* Dr Peng Telecom & Media cuts share issue size, Hong Kong unit plans offshore bonds
* Songcheng Performance plans share issue to fund projects IPOs
* Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech's IPO 7,757 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* King-Strong New Material Technology's IPO 7,629.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Hainan Haiyao says actual controller Liu Xicheng offers takeover bid
* Lomon Billions Group to acquire industrial and trading firm Trading halt/resumption
* Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical's trading in shares to halt pending announcement Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics plans to sell stake in data firm
* Beijing Orient Landscape & Environment wins PPP contract worth 1.5 bln yuan
* Guangzhou Automobile's unit receives government supporting fund of 300 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez