* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 13.8 pct
* Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6.2 pct
* CNY official close 6.9139 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, March 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* New China indicator shows service sector grows 8.2 pct y/y in early 2017
* China c.bank's Feb net FX sales lowest in 9 months as yuan steadies
* China stock index futures plummet in suspected trading error
* China individual mortgages to drop below 30 pct of new loans in 2017 - paper
* China allowed 190 coal mines to increase output in H2 2016 - energy agency
* China's Shanxi province launches crackdown on illegal coal mines -document
* Dalian commodity exchange cuts iron ore contract fees for trial
* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* INTERVIEW-China's Hunan Dakang still plans to snap up overseas agriculture assets -exec
* China's Anbang denies report of Kushners property investment
* China's ZTE Corp names new chairman
Earnings/Performance
* Chongqing Iron & Steel expects 2016 net profit to be negative, faces
delisting risk
* Suofeiya Home Collection's 2016 net profit up 44.7 pct
* Ganyue Expressway's Feb toll revenue up 1.8 pct
* China Life Insurance's Jan-Feb premium income at about 189.9 bln
yuan, up 19.7 pct
* China Nuclear Engineering's Feb new contracts up 48.7 pct
* Air China's Feb passenger carried up 2.8 pct, mail and cargo carried
up 18.3 pct
* Hainan Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 41.9 pct, mail and
cargoes carried up 23.1 pct
* China Southern Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 6.8 pct,
mail and cargoes carried up 22.5 pct
* Spring Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 19.3 pct, mail and cargoes carried
up 43.4 pct
Equity changes
* Unis Technology reduces long position in ZTE's H-shares to 5.8 pct
from 7.1 pct
* China Yangtze Power, partners boost stake in SDIC Power
* Chenming Paper's controlling shareholder and partner boost
stake to 25 pct from 20.16 pct
IPOs
* Hainan Poly Pharm's IPO 3,811.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Hefei Changqing Machinery's IPO 6,524.51 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
M&A/Asset restructuring
* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics to unload stake in CIDS Data System
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank's 2016 net profit falls 4.5 pct
* Sinosteel Engineering & Technology's unit signs engineering contract worth 1
bln yuan
* Henan Senyuan Electric wins photovoltaic project worth about 177.1 mln yuan
(Compiled by Luoyan Liu)