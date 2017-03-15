* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 13.8 pct

* Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6.2 pct

* CNY official close 6.9139 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, March 15 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* New China indicator shows service sector grows 8.2 pct y/y in early 2017

* China c.bank's Feb net FX sales lowest in 9 months as yuan steadies

* China stock index futures plummet in suspected trading error

* China individual mortgages to drop below 30 pct of new loans in 2017 - paper

* China allowed 190 coal mines to increase output in H2 2016 - energy agency

* China's Shanxi province launches crackdown on illegal coal mines -document

* Dalian commodity exchange cuts iron ore contract fees for trial

* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* INTERVIEW-China's Hunan Dakang still plans to snap up overseas agriculture assets -exec

* China's Anbang denies report of Kushners property investment

* China's ZTE Corp names new chairman

Earnings/Performance

* Chongqing Iron & Steel expects 2016 net profit to be negative, faces delisting risk

* Suofeiya Home Collection's 2016 net profit up 44.7 pct

* Ganyue Expressway's Feb toll revenue up 1.8 pct

* China Life Insurance's Jan-Feb premium income at about 189.9 bln yuan, up 19.7 pct

* China Nuclear Engineering's Feb new contracts up 48.7 pct

* Air China's Feb passenger carried up 2.8 pct, mail and cargo carried up 18.3 pct

* Hainan Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 41.9 pct, mail and cargoes carried up 23.1 pct

* China Southern Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 6.8 pct, mail and cargoes carried up 22.5 pct

* Spring Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 19.3 pct, mail and cargoes carried up 43.4 pct

Equity changes

* Unis Technology reduces long position in ZTE's H-shares to 5.8 pct from 7.1 pct

* China Yangtze Power, partners boost stake in SDIC Power

* Chenming Paper's controlling shareholder and partner boost stake to 25 pct from 20.16 pct IPOs

* Hainan Poly Pharm's IPO 3,811.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Hefei Changqing Machinery's IPO 6,524.51 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A/Asset restructuring

* Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics to unload stake in CIDS Data System Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank's 2016 net profit falls 4.5 pct

* Sinosteel Engineering & Technology's unit signs engineering contract worth 1 bln yuan

* Henan Senyuan Electric wins photovoltaic project worth about 177.1 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)