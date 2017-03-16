* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 19.1 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.9135 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, March 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Premier Li touts free trade, says no hard landing for economy

* China to consider cross-border bond link with Hong Kong this year - Premier Li

* Two major Chinese cities to impose new property curbs to deter speculators

* China fiscal spending, revenue surge in Jan-Feb

* China to buy $1.7 bln worth of Philippine agricultural produce

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China Unicom posts lower annual profit, tough 2017 looms

* Hong Kong regulator fines Bocom unit for IPO sponsor failures

* ZTE's Shenzhen shares to resume trading on March 16

Earnings/Performance

* Datang Int'l Power swings to net loss of 2.6 bln yuan in 2016

* Beijing Sanju Environmental's 2016 profit up 97 pct, sees Q1 profit up 97.2—121.8 pct

* Angel Yeast's 2016 profit up 91 pct, plans project in Egypt

* Avicopter's 2016 net profit up 0.5 pct

* Sinocera Functional Material sees Q1 net profit up 184.6-211.1 pct

* Tianshan Cement returns to profit in 2016

* Anyang Iron & Steel returns to net profit in 2016

* Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's 2016 net profit up 16.0 pct

* China Avionics Systems' 2016 net profit down 3.5 pct

* China Eastern Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 5.7 pct, mail and cargo carried up 12.6 pct

* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Feb contracts up 65.5 pct, plans investments

IPOs

* Ife Elevators' IPO 2,575.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shanghai Lisheng Racing's IPO 8,517.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Tianyu Ecology & Landscape's IPO 7,077.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Zhejiang Yuancheng Landscape's IPO 9,025.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China National Chemical Engineering's unit signs contract worth about 1.1 bln euros with Gazprom's unit

* Tianqi Lithium's unit to invest about A$320 million in lithium project in Australia

* Huawen Media Investment to sell gas firm for 1.0 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)