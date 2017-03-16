US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct, HSI -0.2 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 19.1 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 7.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.9135 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct
SHANGHAI, March 16 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's Premier Li touts free trade, says no hard landing for economy
* China to consider cross-border bond link with Hong Kong this year - Premier Li
* Two major Chinese cities to impose new property curbs to deter speculators
* China fiscal spending, revenue surge in Jan-Feb
* China to buy $1.7 bln worth of Philippine agricultural produce
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China Unicom posts lower annual profit, tough 2017 looms
* Hong Kong regulator fines Bocom unit for IPO sponsor failures
* ZTE's Shenzhen shares to resume trading on March 16
Earnings/Performance
* Datang Int'l Power swings to net loss of 2.6 bln yuan in 2016
* Beijing Sanju Environmental's 2016 profit up 97 pct, sees Q1 profit up 97.2—121.8 pct
* Angel Yeast's 2016 profit up 91 pct, plans project in Egypt
* Avicopter's 2016 net profit up 0.5 pct
* Sinocera Functional Material sees Q1 net profit up 184.6-211.1 pct
* Tianshan Cement returns to profit in 2016
* Anyang Iron & Steel returns to net profit in 2016
* Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical's 2016 net profit up 16.0 pct
* China Avionics Systems' 2016 net profit down 3.5 pct
* China Eastern Airlines' Feb passengers carried up 5.7 pct, mail and cargo carried up 12.6 pct
* Power Construction Corp of China's Jan-Feb contracts up 65.5 pct, plans investments
IPOs
* Ife Elevators' IPO 2,575.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Shanghai Lisheng Racing's IPO 8,517.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Tianyu Ecology & Landscape's IPO 7,077.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Zhejiang Yuancheng Landscape's IPO 9,025.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China National Chemical Engineering's unit signs contract worth about 1.1 bln euros with Gazprom's unit
* Tianqi Lithium's unit to invest about A$320 million in lithium project in Australia
* Huawen Media Investment to sell gas firm for 1.0 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez