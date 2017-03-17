US STOCKS-Amazon-Whole Foods deal roils Wall St; energy shares gain
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.9 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +2.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 12 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 11.1 pct
* CNY official close 6.9003 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, March 17 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China, following Fed, lifts short-term rates to steady yuan, battle debt
* China treasury futures close at 2-month high as PBOC injection offsets rate hikes
* China, Saudi Arabia eye $65 bln in deals as king visits
* Merkel, Xi agree to work for free trade - German spokesman
* China pledges to contain home prices as property market defies curbs
* China updates guidelines to promote private investment - State Council Data
* China commercial banks' net forex sales dip to 6-month low in Feb
* China Jan-Feb FDI fell 2.3 pct y/y - commerce ministry
* China outbound investment declines 52.8 pct in Jan-Feb - commerce ministry
* China's Jan-Feb metals output rise on year -stats bureau
* China Jan-Feb fuel oil output up 6.9 pct y/y -stats bureau Data due:
* China Shenhua Energy 2016 results
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Evergrande entrusts voting rights in China Vanke to Shenzhen Metro
Earnings/Performance
* Ping An Bank's 2016 net profit up 3.4 pct
* Perfect World's 2016 net profit surges 767.5 pct, sees Q1 net profit up 40.5-65.6 pct
* Shanghai Mechanical & Electrical's 2016 net profit down 21 pct
* AVIC Aviation Engine's 2016 net profit down 13.8 pct
* China Coal Xinji Energy returns to net profit in 2016
* Holitech Technology sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit to increase by 184.1-213.8 pct
* Shanghai International Airport's Feb passenger throughput up 4.1 pct, cargo throughput up 20.4 pct
* China Shenhua Energy Feb commercial coal production up 14.2 pct, coal sales up 64.5 pct
* China State Construction Engineering's Jan-Feb contracts up 22.1 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Tibet Summit Resources' major shareholder and partners to boost stake in the company
* Oppein Home's IPO 8,161.42 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Ningbo Shenglong Automotive Powertrain System's IPO 6,747.21 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Lens Technology completes acquisition of plastic firm for 215 mln yuan Dividend payment
* China United Network Communications says no dividend payment for FY 2016 Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Railway Group to invest 300 bln yuan in infrastructure projects in Sichuan
* Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine receives new drug license (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
* Dow up 0.11 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 16 Wall Street ended little changed on Friday although Amazon.com's $13.7 billion deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods roiled the retail sector and rocked shares of an array of companies including Wal-Mart and Target.
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez