US STOCKS-Growth worries, tech drop drag down futures
June 15 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday, pulled lower by technology stocks, while investors fretted about the Federal Reserve's outlook on monetary policy amid weak economic data.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct, HSI +0.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 23.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct
* CNY official close 6.903 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, March 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Chinese growth prospects improved, policy still prudent - PBOC's Zhou
* China home price gains spread in Feb amid stepped up battle against speculators
* China to curb "excessive" credit for property sector -state planner head
* Beijing steps up battle against property market as prices start to rebound
* Beijing, Saudi Arabia agree to more oil cooperation, exports to China
* China unveils new steps to revive rustbelt northeast
* China to allow pledged repo transaction for foreign currency bonds
* China saw first non-FDI capital inflow in 3 yrs in Feb -Stanchart
* China sees output of main non-ferrous metals up 4.8 pct y/y in 2017
* China sets dates for sugar, soymeal options trading - report
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China National Nuclear Corp, China Nuclear Engineering Group mull strategic reorganisation
* China's Sinopec nears deal to buy Chevron's South African assets -sources
* INTERVIEW-China's Ant confident of closing MoneyGram deal -exec
* Chairman of China's Anbang bullish on Europe's "cheap assets"
* China Security & Fire to buy Konsalnet for up to 110 mln euros via its Polish unit
Earnings/Performance
* China Shenhua Energy's 2016 net profit up 40.7 pct
* Zhongtai Chemical's 2016 net profit rockets 5,959 pct
* Shanghai Electric 2016 net profit down 3.9 pct
* Shanghai International Airport's 2016 net profit up 10.8 pct
* Chongqing Sokon's 2016 net profit up 38 pct, halts private placement plan
* Shenzhen Expressway's 2016 net profit down 24.7 pct
* Sinoma International Engineering's 2016 net profit down 23.0 pct
* Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels' preliminary 2016 net profit up 8.9 pct
* Wangfujing's 2016 net profit down 13.1 pct, plans debt issues
* Guoxuan High-tech expects Q1 profit to fall 28.2-41.2 pct, scraps private placement
* China Coal Energy Feb coal production up 4.4 pct, coal sales up 13.6 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Guangzhou Port's Shanghai IPO 1,356.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Shanghai Belling to fully buy smart metering chip firm for 590 mln yuan
* Western Mining to acquire mining firm, lithium producer for 2.2 bln yuan Regulation
* Southwest Securities probed by securities regulator Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Vanke announces consolidation of commercial properties (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)
LONDON, June 15 Sterling surged as financial markets moved to price in a greater chance of a rise in British interest rates this year on Thursday, spurred by as many as three members of the Bank of England's policy committee surprisingly voting for a hike.
By Nicole Pinto June 15 Southeast Asian markets ended lower on Thursday, hit by a hawkish Federal Reserve and weak oil prices, while Singapore shares extended their slide to post their lowest close in a week. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday for the second time in three months, and said it would begin cutting its holdings of bonds and other securities this year. However, the Fed's decision and confidence in continued U.S. economic growth was ov