* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -1.0 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.4 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 23.8 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.4 pct

* CNY official close 6.903 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -1.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, March 20 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Chinese growth prospects improved, policy still prudent - PBOC's Zhou

* China home price gains spread in Feb amid stepped up battle against speculators

* China to curb "excessive" credit for property sector -state planner head

* Beijing steps up battle against property market as prices start to rebound

* Beijing, Saudi Arabia agree to more oil cooperation, exports to China

* China unveils new steps to revive rustbelt northeast

* China to allow pledged repo transaction for foreign currency bonds

* China saw first non-FDI capital inflow in 3 yrs in Feb -Stanchart

* China sees output of main non-ferrous metals up 4.8 pct y/y in 2017

* China sets dates for sugar, soymeal options trading - report

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China National Nuclear Corp, China Nuclear Engineering Group mull strategic reorganisation

* China's Sinopec nears deal to buy Chevron's South African assets -sources

* INTERVIEW-China's Ant confident of closing MoneyGram deal -exec

* Chairman of China's Anbang bullish on Europe's "cheap assets"

* China Security & Fire to buy Konsalnet for up to 110 mln euros via its Polish unit

Earnings/Performance

* China Shenhua Energy's 2016 net profit up 40.7 pct

* Zhongtai Chemical's 2016 net profit rockets 5,959 pct

* Shanghai Electric 2016 net profit down 3.9 pct

* Shanghai International Airport's 2016 net profit up 10.8 pct

* Chongqing Sokon's 2016 net profit up 38 pct, halts private placement plan

* Shenzhen Expressway's 2016 net profit down 24.7 pct

* Sinoma International Engineering's 2016 net profit down 23.0 pct

* Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels' preliminary 2016 net profit up 8.9 pct

* Wangfujing's 2016 net profit down 13.1 pct, plans debt issues

* Guoxuan High-tech expects Q1 profit to fall 28.2-41.2 pct, scraps private placement

* China Coal Energy Feb coal production up 4.4 pct, coal sales up 13.6 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Guangzhou Port's Shanghai IPO 1,356.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Shanghai Belling to fully buy smart metering chip firm for 590 mln yuan

* Western Mining to acquire mining firm, lithium producer for 2.2 bln yuan Regulation

* Southwest Securities probed by securities regulator Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Vanke announces consolidation of commercial properties (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)