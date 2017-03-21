* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.8 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 11.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 23.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 11.9 pct

* CNY official close 6.909 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct

SHANGHAI, March 21 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China prepares to counter any U.S. trade penalties - sources

* China Premier Li says will further open services, industries - Xinhua

* China central bank should clarify rate policy, improve communication - working paper

* Profits seen under pressure for China's banks as costs surge

* Chinese aluminium output falls in February -IAI

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

Earnings/Performance

* Offshore Oil Engineering's 2016 net profit falls 61.4 pct

* Hytera Communications' 2016 net profit up 58.7 pct

* Iflytek's 2016 net profit up 13.9 pct

* China Jushi's 2016 net profit up 55 pct, plans debt issues and glass fibre project

* Salubris Pharma's 2016 net profit up 10.3 pct

* China National Accord Medicines' preliminary 2016 net profit up 27.9 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Henan Pinggao Electric's 318.5 mln shares to end on March 27

* Jiangsu Maysta Chemical's IPO 9,200.87 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Hengdian Group Tospo Lighting's IPO 6,163.9 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology plans to acquire two firms for 4.2 bln yuan

* Tianguang Zhongmao plans to acquire two firms for 2.6 bln yuan via cash, share issue Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Beijing WKW Automotive Parts in JV deal with Hybrid Kinetic Group

* DMG Entertainment and Media signs strategic cooperation agreement with Gionee

* Guangdong Provincial Expressway gets approval for highway project worth 3.4 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)