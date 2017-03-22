* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.4 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 9.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.909 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.8 pct

SHANGHAI, March 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China home-buyers fret over prices, businesses more confident -c.bank surveys

* China appoints banking regulator head to c.bank monetary policy committee

* China must ensure state assets held overseas retain value - premier

* China's Feb rail freight volume up 19.4 pct y/y

* Mind the gap: Chinese, foreigners piling into Hong Kong H-shares, A-shares lag Data due:

* Ping An Insurance 2016 annual results

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery probed by regulator

* China's Hebei Steel gets approval for $6 bln upgrade project

* China's Huaneng Power posts first profit fall in 5 years

* China's Huawei to spend $300 mln in New Zealand expansion

* China's HNA to buy New York office tower for $2.2 bln -source

Earnings/Performance

* Shanghai Jahwa United's 2016 profit down 90.2 pct

* China Oilfield Services swings to red in 2016

* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's 2016 net profit up 35.5 pct

* Tsingtao Brewery estimates 39 pct drop in 2016 profit

* Beijing Sinnet Technology 2016 profit up 195 pct

* Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone's 2016 net profit up 22.3 pct

* Shanghai AJ's 2016 net profit up 11.9 pct

* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' 2016 net profit up 11.1 pct

* Sinotrans Air Transportation's 2016 net profit falls 1.5 pct

* Goertek's 2016 net profit up 32.0 pct

* Thunder Software Technology sees Q1 net profit down 20-40 pct

* Shenzhen Sunway Communication sees Q1 profit up 160.07-187.45 pct

* Zoneco Group to swing to profit in FY 2017 Q1

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for BBMG's 1 bln A-shares to end on March 27

* Lock-up period for China Gezhouba's 456.2 mln shares to end on March 27

* Huarong Asset Management to unload up to 18.19 million shares in Nanjing Panda Electronics

* Jiangxi Synergy Pharma's Shenzhen IPO 7,077.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* Shandong Gold Mining's unit to buy gold mining rights for 892 mln yuan Regulation

* Shenzhen exchange reprimands China Calxon's shareholder on share sale Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Film to invest 70 mln yuan in Kanas thematic tourism project, other moves

* Kaiser China Culture signs strategic agreement with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)