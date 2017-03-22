US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Amazon-Whole Foods deal crushes retailers
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.31 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.5 pct, HSI +0.4 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.5 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 9.5 pct
* CNY official close 6.909 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -2.8 pct
SHANGHAI, March 22 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China home-buyers fret over prices, businesses more confident -c.bank surveys
* China appoints banking regulator head to c.bank monetary policy committee
* China must ensure state assets held overseas retain value - premier
* China's Feb rail freight volume up 19.4 pct y/y
* Mind the gap: Chinese, foreigners piling into Hong Kong H-shares, A-shares lag Data due:
* Ping An Insurance 2016 annual results
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery probed by regulator
* China's Hebei Steel gets approval for $6 bln upgrade project
* China's Huaneng Power posts first profit fall in 5 years
* China's Huawei to spend $300 mln in New Zealand expansion
* China's HNA to buy New York office tower for $2.2 bln -source
Earnings/Performance
* Shanghai Jahwa United's 2016 profit down 90.2 pct
* China Oilfield Services swings to red in 2016
* Anhui Jianghuai Automobile's 2016 net profit up 35.5 pct
* Tsingtao Brewery estimates 39 pct drop in 2016 profit
* Beijing Sinnet Technology 2016 profit up 195 pct
* Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone's 2016 net profit up 22.3 pct
* Shanghai AJ's 2016 net profit up 11.9 pct
* Shanghai Pharmaceuticals' 2016 net profit up 11.1 pct
* Sinotrans Air Transportation's 2016 net profit falls 1.5 pct
* Goertek's 2016 net profit up 32.0 pct
* Thunder Software Technology sees Q1 net profit down 20-40 pct
* Shenzhen Sunway Communication sees Q1 profit up 160.07-187.45 pct
* Zoneco Group to swing to profit in FY 2017 Q1
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for BBMG's 1 bln A-shares to end on March 27
* Lock-up period for China Gezhouba's 456.2 mln shares to end on March 27
* Huarong Asset Management to unload up to 18.19 million shares in Nanjing Panda Electronics
* Jiangxi Synergy Pharma's Shenzhen IPO 7,077.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* Shandong Gold Mining's unit to buy gold mining rights for 892 mln yuan Regulation
* Shenzhen exchange reprimands China Calxon's shareholder on share sale Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Film to invest 70 mln yuan in Kanas thematic tourism project, other moves
* Kaiser China Culture signs strategic agreement with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Media (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider FTSE Russell completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.
* Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct