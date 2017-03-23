* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct, HSI -1.1 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.1 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 7.8 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.9 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.0 pct
* CNY official close 6.8928 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct
SHANGHAI, March 23 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy
announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets.
Policy, government, sector news:
* China eyes "consistent" green bond standards to lure more investment
* Private placement curbs set to raise corporate China's debt risks
* China tells cornerstones to bring money home in blow for smaller HK IPOs -sources
* Chinese utilities urge regional govt to curb soaring coal prices
* China's cabinet issues guidelines on cracking down on intellectual property rights
violations
* China's property giants launch green index
Data due:
* China final trade data
* China Life Insurance 2016 results
* Chalco 2016 results
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's ZTE Corp pleads guilty in U.S. court in sanctions case
* China's Sinopec buys first major refinery in Africa from Chevron
* Ping An Insurance annual profit rises 15 pct, meets estimates
* China Citic Bank's 2016 net profit up 1.1 pct
* China Coal swings back to black as prices recover
Earnings/Performance
* CITIC Securities' 2016 net profit falls 47.65 pct
* Haitian Flavouring and Food's 2016 net profit up 13.3 pct
* Shuanghui Investment & Development's 2016 net profit up 3.5 pct
* Aisino's 2016 net profit down 1.2 pct
* Pinggao Electric's 2016 net profit up 37.9 pct
* Shanghai Datun Energy's 2016 net profit up 3,859.6 pct
* Jidong Cement back to black in 2016 with net profit of 52.9 mln yuan
* Citic Heavy swings to red in 2016 with net loss of 1.6 bln yuan
* Beijing North Star's 2016 profit down 1.9 pct
* China World Trade Center's 2016 net profit up 9.4 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Huida Sanitary Ware's Shanghai IPO 5,556.36 times oversubscribed in online
tranche
Private placement
* Luzhou Laojia gets regulatory approval for share private placement
* Sino Great Wall gets regulatory approval for A-shares private
placement
M&A
* Zhongtai Chemical to buy Xinjiang Talimu Agriculture Development unit's assets
for 1.17 bln yuan
Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Construction's consortium wins construction PPP project in Sichuan
* Shenwu Environmental Technology's unit wins bid for contract worth 5.9 bln
yuan
