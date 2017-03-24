* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.1 pct, CSI300 +0.4 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.3 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.5 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 7.5 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 4.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.886 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, March 24 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China state planner approves two urban railway projects in Guangzhou, Changsha city

* China's Jilin province issues subsidy policy for feed processors

Company moves:

In focus

* HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to 4.76 percent

* China Life Insurance 2016 says profit slides 45 pct, blames interest rates

* Chinese aluminium giant Chalco's net profit more than doubles in 2016

* China's ZTE posts Q4 net loss after U.S. sanction case fine

Earnings/Performance

* Dalian Port's 2016 net profit up 9.6 pct

* Zhejiang Wanliyang sees Q1 net profit up 190-240 pct

* Shenzhen Everwin Precision's 2016 profit rises 52.0 pct, sees Q1 profit up 40-50 pct

* Huaxin Cement's 2016 net profit up 339.8 pct

* China State Construction Engineering's new contracts totalled 39.3 bln yuan, equivalent to 4.5 pct of its audited revenue in 2015

Equity changes/IPOs

* Daan Project Management's IPO 4,234.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche Regulation

* Henan Dayou Energy to implement delisting risk warning after posting 2 straight years of losses

* China Coal Xinji Energy's to withdraw delisting risk warning Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Hengtong Optic-electric to invest 2 bln yuan in big data project in Suzhou

* BOE Technology's unit plans medical centre project, health industry park

* Hainan HNA Infrastructure to invest 50 bln yuan in projects in Jiaxing city

* Chongqing Changan Automobile receives govt supporting fund of 100 mln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Sam Holmes)