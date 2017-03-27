* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct, HSI +0.1 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 8.7 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 5.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.8850 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.8 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.6 pct

SHANGHAI, March 27 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's Li says he will focus on trade ties during New Zealand visit

* China central bank advisor believes PBOC wants smooth transition to less reserves [nB9N1GS025

* China debt risk "very much under control" - vice fin min

* China will open more to investors, but others must be fair -c.bank chief

* China to encourage financial innovation, control risks

* China must quicken capital market development under prudent, neutral monetary policy - securities regulator

* China approved 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 6.1 bln yuan

* China state planner says will target low quality coal imports

* China's Dalian Commodity Exchange plans to launch corn options

Company moves:

In focus

* China Southern Airlines in talks over American Airlines cooperation deal

* China's HNA Group sets up $2.9 bln buyout fund with China Cinda

* Ping An Bank says does not hold stake in Huishan Dairy

* China Vanke's profits climb 19 pct on record property sales

* Sinopec's 2016 net profit rises 44 pct, helped by refining

* China's 3rd-biggest broker to raise $2.1 bln in HK share sale-IFR

Earnings/Performance

* China Merchants Bank's 2016 net profit up 7.6 pct, plans preference shares issue

* Great Wall Motor's 2016 net profit rises 30.9 pct

* Jiangling Motors' 2016 net profit down 40.7 pct

* Zijin Mining's 2016 net profit up 11.1 pct

* First Capital Securities 2016 net profit down 45 pct

* Jiangsu Expressway's 2016 net profit up 33.5 pct

* Anhui Expressway's 2016 net profit down 0.5 pct

* Dongfang Electric swings to red in 2016

* Beijing Shunxin Agriculture's 2016 net profit up 9.7 pct

* Jingwei Textile Machinery's 2016 net profit up 18.9 pct

* Hangzhou Shunwang Technology 2016 net profit up 82.4 pct, halts private placement plan

* Shandong Sun Paper sees Q1 net profit up 180-230 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* Zhejiang Dahua Technology to apply for Hong Kong share offering IPOs

* Ningbo Menovo Pharmaceutical's IPO 8,601.4 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Shandong Gold Phoenix's IPO 6,626.95 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jiangsu Lopal Tech's IPO 6,532.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Flinders Mines says BBI Group signed MOU with China State Construction Engineering Corp (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)