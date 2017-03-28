US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.1 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct, HSI -0.7 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 1.6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct
* CNY official close 6.8767 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.0 pct
SHANGHAI, March 28 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China will improve 'policy framework' for cross-border yuan use -c.bank
* China Jan-Feb industrial profits surge most in nearly 6 years as commodities rally
* China state-owned firms' Jan-Feb profits up 40.3 pct y/y - finance ministry
* China Feb services trade deficit narrows to $17.6 bln - FX regulator
* China's February net-gold imports via Hong Kong surge
* China's Hebei province launches new probe into steel overproduction
* China's fuel stocks up 15 pct on mth, diesel at 11-mth high
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's CRRC Corp wins LA metro contract worth up to $647 mln
* China state firms eye land around Panama Canal - waterway authority
* China Vanke says no deadline for meeting to select new board
* China Southern Airlines reaches agreement with American Airlines, A-shares to resume trading on Tuesday
Earnings/Performance
* China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct
* Financial Street's 2016 net profit up 24.5 pct
* Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy's 2016 net profit up 46.7 pct
* China Int'l Marine Containers' 2016 net profit down 73.4 pct
* Shandong Gold Mining's 2016 net profit up 100.1 pct
* Gansu Jiu Steel Group returns to net profit in 2016
* Yutong Bus's 2016 net profit up 14.4 pct
* Tianqi Lithium's 2016 net profit up 510.0 pct
* Dongxu Optoelectronic's 2016 net profit down 6.5 pct
* China Meheco's 2016 net profit up 54.3 pct
* Bright Dairy and Food's 2016 net profit up 34.6 pct
* Zhejiang Nhu's 2016 net profit up 199.1 pct
* Shenzhen Chiwan Wharf's 2016 net profit up 0.9 pct
* Rizhao Port's 2016 net profit down 42.8 pct
* Northeast Electric Development swings to net loss in 2016
Equity changes/IPOs
* Greenland's major shareholder cuts a 4.9 pct stake
* Shanghai Jin Jiang Int'l Hotels cuts stake in Changjiang Securities
* Huaneng Power Int'l plans A-share issue to fund power projects
* Fibocom Wireless's IPO 7,205.25 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Xiamen Guang Pu Electronics' IPO 8,924.2 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* China Grand Automotive Services' unit plans to buy six firms
* Recon Wenyuan Cable's unit in deal to invest in U.S. firm A&T Media
* Hytera Communications agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Guangzhou Automobile Group's unit to invest 4.7 billion yuan in new energy car project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
