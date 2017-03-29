GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.6 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1 pct
* CNY official close 6.882 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, March 29 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China lowers retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* Three foreign firms to be allowed to operate as interbank forex market makers - China trade platform operator
* Sinopec overhauls fuel buying policy in new blow to teapots
* China's top copper smelters agree to cut TR/RCs in Q2 -sources
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* Profits near flat at two of China's Big Five banks, pressures persist
* China's Huishan Dairy misses payments, key executive goes missing
* China telecom firm ZTE removed from U.S. trade blacklist
* China's Tsinghua Unigroup in deals for up to 150 bln yuan in financing
* Chinese automaker BYD's Q1 profit to fall up to 35 pct y/y as green car sales slow
* China Communications Construction 2016 net profit up 8.7 pct
Earnings/Performance
* Sinopec Oilfield Service swings to red in 2016 with net loss of 16.1 bln yuan
* MCC's 2016 net profit 12 pct, other moves
* China Merchants Securities' 2016 net profit down 50.5 pct
* Shanghai International Port's 2016 net profit up 5.7 pct
* Hainan Airlines' 2016 profit up 4.5 pct, other moves
* Huadian Power's 2016 net profit down 56.5 pct
* Yunnan Copper's 2016 net profit up 683.8 pct
* Jiangsu Shagang sees Q1 net profit up 2018-2640 pct
* Angang Steel returns to net profit in 2016
* Sinosteel Engineering & Technology's 2016 net profit up 8.7 pct
* Chengdu Xingrong Environment's 2016 net profit up 6 pct
* Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic's 2016 net profit up 127.1 pct
* Guangdong Provincial Expressway's 2016 net profit up 43.8 pct
* Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel sees Q1 net profit up 5-20 pct M&A/Asset restructuring
* Jiangsu Bicon Pharma scraps asset acquisition, share trade to resume Default
* Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise fails to make payment on medium-term note Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* TBEA's unit to invest about 5 bln yuan in new energy projects
* Tus-Sound Environmental Resources wins bid for project worth 1.15 bln yuan (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
