Basic resources, retailers send European shares near 2-month low
LONDON, June 15 Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -1.0 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct, HSI -0.4 pct
* Trading via Shanghai, Shenzhen-HK connects will be suspended from March 30 to April 2
* CNY official close 6.8886 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.4 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.3 pct
SHANGHAI, March 31 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China pledges greater yuan flexibility as capital outflows ease
* China bank regulator checking off-balance sheet risks at city banks - sources
* China 2016 Q4 capital and financial account surplus was $46.4 bln
* China steel demand to fall in 2017, pressuring iron ore prices-institute Data due:
* China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMI
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's ICBC posts decade-low profit growth; bankers pledge more help on debt
* China Southern says full-year profits jump 30 pct, below expectations
* PetroChina 2016 profit sinks 78 pct on lower crude prices
* PetroChina latest China oil major to consider Aramco listing
* China brewer Tsingtao posts steepest profit drop in 20 years
* China's Zhenhua Oil setting up Singapore trading office -sources
Earnings/Performance
* Air China full-year profits rise 0.6 percent
* Spring Airlines' 2016 profit down 28.4 pct
* Shenzhen Airport's 2016 profit up 7.8 pct
* China's COSCO Shipping reports $1.4 bln loss for 2016
* Cosco Shipping Development returns to profit in 2016
* China Construction Bank expects 2017 interest margins to stabilize
* China Everbright Bank's 2016 profit up 2.7 pct
* China Minsheng Banking's 2016 profit up 3.8 pct
* China Railway Group 2016 profit up 2.05 pct
* Wuliangye's 2016 profit up 9.85 pct
* Midea Group's 2016 profit up 15.6 pct
* Guangzhou Automobile Group's 2016 profit up 48.6 pct
* Zoomlion swings to red in 2016
* China Molybdenum's 2016 profit up 31.1 pct
* Wanda Cinema Line's 2016 profit up 15.2 pct
* Suning Commerce's 2016 profit down 19.3 pct
* Yonghui Superstores' 2016 profit up 105.2 pct
* Shandong Hi-Speed's 2016 profit up 14.6 pct
* Liaoning Cheng Da's 2016 profit up 84.2 pct
* Dr Peng 's 2016 profit up 7 pct
* Baiyunshan Pharma's 2016 profit up 16.0 pct
* Alpha's 2016 profit up 1.9 pct
* Fujian Sunner Development's 2016 profit up 275.0 pct
* Focus Media sees Q1 profit up 61.7-77.1 pct
* GEM sees Q1 profit up 40-70 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* Yangfan New Materials' IPO 3,899.7 times oversubscribed
* Hybribio Biotech's Shenzhen IPO 3,776.4 times oversubscribed M&A
* China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm Regulation
* Delisting risk warning will be imposed on Chongqing Iron & Steel's A-shares Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* BOE Technology Group to invest 1.15 billion yuan in OLED project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
SHANGHAI, June 15 China stocks were little changed on Thursday on persistent fears that policy tightening measures will soon start to weigh on the country's economic growth, despite largely resilient data reported the previous day.
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.