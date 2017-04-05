CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wizz chairman Franke's Indigo to sell 18.7 pct stake
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.6 pct, HSI -0.8 pct
* Shanghai, Shenzhen-HK connects shut for holiday on Mon, Tue
* CNY official close 6.8835 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.6 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, April 5 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China c.bank says economy stable but complexities "cannot be underestimated"
* Property agents shut, buyers still hunt as China plans new economic zone
* China approves 7 new free trade zones in bid to open economy
* ANALYSIS-Beijing's 'shock' measures seize property market, other cities follow suit
* China hints at high-yield bond crackdown - IFR News
* China to lower maximum order limit for stock index futures, treasury futures
* Ports in China have enough iron ore to build 13,000 Eiffel Towers
* China steps up Americas oil imports, Unipec backs "new frontier"
* China approves 10 IPOs on Friday to raise up to 5.9 bln yuan Data:
* China March factory activity expands but at slower pace-Caixin PMI
* China c.bank injects $89.9 bln of liquidity in March, up sharply from Feb
* China QFII quota rises to $90.26 bln at end-March
* China outstanding foreign debt falls to $1.42 trln at end-2016
* China central bank FX derivatives' short position shrinks to $33.8 bln in Feb
* China state builders dominate PPP projects, sign $85 bln in contracts
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* "Innovative financing" sours dairy giant in China's rural northeast
* After squeeze in 2016, China's top banks set for stronger growth
* Questions over Vanke's strategy after Shenzhen govt stakes claim
* ChemChina, Syngenta win U.S. antitrust approval for deal
* Chinese broker Guotai Junan raises $2.1 bln in HK offering-source
* CNOOC ties up with Australia's FAR to hunt for oil, gas off West Africa
Earnings/Performance
* Bank of China not optimistic about 2017 after profit drop
* Huawei posts flat profit growth amid tough battle with rivals
* Gemdale's 2016 net profit up 96.9 pct
* Yanzhou Coal 2016 net profit up 140.2 pct, other moves
* Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt returns to profit in 2016, other moves
* Faw Car swings to net loss in 2016, other moves
* Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet's 2016 net profit up 60.9 pct
* Lepu Medical Technology sees Q1 net profit up 30-40 pct
* Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharma sees Q1 net profit up 50-60 pct
* DHC Software sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 160-210 pct Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China's TCL to invest $5 bln in a display panel production facility
* Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof to invest 2.1 bln yuan in material project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
June 14 Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Dow up 0.22 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.41 pct (Updates with close of U.S. market)