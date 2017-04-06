* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +1.5 pct, CSI300 +1.4 pct, HSI +0.6 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 5.9 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 14.3 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 8.2 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 6 pct

* CNY official close 6.8975 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.9 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.4 pct

Policy, government, sector news:

* China will take more active measures to increase jobs

* China's fx market relatively stable, cross-border flows more balanced - regulator

* China c.bank says to pursue crack down on illegal fund transfers

* China plans to impose taxes on oil by-products - sources

* China issues second batch of 2017 quotas for refined oil products- sources

* INTERVIEW-China retail gas push offers chances for foreign investors -KPMG

* China Hebei districts to end coal sales ahead of Oct ban - Xinhua Data due:

* Caixin Services PMI

Company moves:

* EU clears ChemChina's $43 bln takeover of Syngenta with conditions

* Trading in shares of China United Network Communications and China Unicom Hong Kong to halt pending matters related to mixed-ownership reform

* Angang Group in debt-to-equity swap with Industrial Bank - Xinhua

* China's SAIC Motor posts higher profit; cautions 2017 sales growth to slow

* China Vanke posts contract sales for March and January-March

Earnings/Performance

* Aier Eye Hospital's 2016 net profit up 30 pct, sees Q1 net profit up 30-35 pct

* Beijing Originwater sees Q1 net profit up 530-560 pct on projects, investment gains

* China Grand Automotive Services sees Q1 net profit up 30-50 pct

* CRRC's January-March contracts totalled about 41.75 bln yuan

* Guangzhou Automobile's Jan-Mar car sales up 37.6 pct y/y

* Jiangling Motors's Jan-March vehicle sales up 32.0 pct

* Baiyun Airport's March passenger throughput up 11.4 pct, mail and cargo throughput up 5.9 pct

Equity changes

* Lock-up period for BOE Technology's 9.9 bln A-shares to end on April 10

* Northeast Electric to issue 155.8 mln new H-shares to HNA Hotel Group IPOs

* Profit Cultural & Creative Group's IPO 7,268.6 times oversubscribed

* Hangzhou Changchuan Technology's IPO 7,439.8 times oversubscribed M&A

* Shandong Gold Mining in advanced talks to buy half Barrick's Veladero mine-sources

Trading halt/resumption

* Shandong Molong's A-shares will be subject to "delisting risk warning" from April 7

* Hisense Electric's trading in shares to halt pending announcement

* China Camc Engineering signs contract with Finnish firm, share trade to resume Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Shipbuilding Industry, affiliates to invest 3.8 bln yuan in diesel engine JV

* Zhongtian Financial to invest about 30 bln yuan in Guiyang integrated bonded zone

* Greenland Holdings' consortium wins PPP contracts worth 3.5 bln yuan in Ningbo city