Nikkei rises to one-week high after BOJ keeps policy steady
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.5 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5 pct
* CNY official close 6.898 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, April 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China's vice premier urges tough property controls in new economic zone
* EU raises import duties on Chinese steel, angering Beijing
* Norway says China wants to increase energy cooperation Data due:
* China March forex reserves
Company moves:
In focus
* China Railway Group's consortium, Power Construction Corp of China take part in rail project in Indonesia
* China's Ant seeks to allay MoneyGram security fears
* China's Dongbei Steel says faces "uncertainties" paying interest on some debt
* Hisense Electric becomes official sponsor of FIFA
Earnings/Performance
* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff 2016 net profit up 90.0 percent, sees Q1 net profit down 48.25-54.72 pcct
* Tangshan Port Group's 2016 net profit up 10 pct
* Henan Senyuan Electric's 2016 net profit up 81 pct
* Zoomlion Heavy Industry expects to return to net profit in Q1
* Yunnan Aluminium's 2016 net profit up 276 pct
* Angel Yeast sees Q1 net profit up 80-100 pct
* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway sees Q1 net profit up 120-150 pct
* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' March sales up 27.1 pct
* Gemdale's Jan-March contract sales up 62.9 pct
* Future Land's January-March contract sales up 102.8 pct
* TCL's LCD TVs sales up 10.6 pct in Q1
Equity changes
* Shanghai 2345 Network's major shareholder cut a 5 pct stake Private placement/IPOs
* Guangzhou Automobile to raise up to 15 bln yuan in private placement of A-shares
* SDIC Essence gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares in private placement
* Power Construction Corp of China gets regulatory approval for share issue
* Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel's IPO 3,234.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry's IPO 2,669.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Greenland's unit sells 4 pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 bln yuan
* Western Mining's controlling shareholder signs debt-for-equity swap deal with CCB (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks