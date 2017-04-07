* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.5 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.3 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5 pct

* CNY official close 6.898 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.3 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.3 pct

SHANGHAI, April 7 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China's vice premier urges tough property controls in new economic zone

* EU raises import duties on Chinese steel, angering Beijing

* Norway says China wants to increase energy cooperation Data due:

* China March forex reserves

Company moves:

In focus

* China Railway Group's consortium, Power Construction Corp of China take part in rail project in Indonesia

* China's Ant seeks to allay MoneyGram security fears

* China's Dongbei Steel says faces "uncertainties" paying interest on some debt

* Hisense Electric becomes official sponsor of FIFA

Earnings/Performance

* Guangdong Wens Foodstuff 2016 net profit up 90.0 percent, sees Q1 net profit down 48.25-54.72 pcct

* Tangshan Port Group's 2016 net profit up 10 pct

* Henan Senyuan Electric's 2016 net profit up 81 pct

* Zoomlion Heavy Industry expects to return to net profit in Q1

* Yunnan Aluminium's 2016 net profit up 276 pct

* Angel Yeast sees Q1 net profit up 80-100 pct

* Jiangxi Ganyue Expressway sees Q1 net profit up 120-150 pct

* Zhengzhou Yutong Bus' March sales up 27.1 pct

* Gemdale's Jan-March contract sales up 62.9 pct

* Future Land's January-March contract sales up 102.8 pct

* TCL's LCD TVs sales up 10.6 pct in Q1

Equity changes

* Shanghai 2345 Network's major shareholder cut a 5 pct stake Private placement/IPOs

* Guangzhou Automobile to raise up to 15 bln yuan in private placement of A-shares

* SDIC Essence gets regulatory approval to issue A-shares in private placement

* Power Construction Corp of China gets regulatory approval for share issue

* Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel's IPO 3,234.1 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical Industry's IPO 2,669.7 times oversubscribed in online tranche Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Greenland's unit sells 4 pct stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for 1.89 bln yuan

* Western Mining's controlling shareholder signs debt-for-equity swap deal with CCB (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)