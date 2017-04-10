* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.0 pct

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.7 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct

* CNY official close 6.901 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct

SHANGHAI, April 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator

* China FX reserves stay above $3 trillion after small March rise

* China's gold reserves unchanged in March for 5th month

* China sets up $11.6 billion fund for steel sector reform

* Beijing to release more land for 1.5 mln homes - Xinhua

* China stock regulator challenges corporate hype to cool economic zone fever

* China tightens collateral rules involving corporate bonds amid rising defaults

* China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout

* China discovers Asia's largest manganese ore reserve -Xinhua Data due:

* China money supply and lending data in March

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln

* Biotest agrees to takeover by China's Creat in 1.3 bln euro deal

* China clearing houses partners with Canada's TMX in bond market push

* Beijing Gas to spend $1.2 bln this year to boost gas use

* PetroChina sees lower Q1 profit on qtr, but turnaround from yr ago

Earnings for 2016

* TCL's 2016 net profit down 37.6 pct, sees Q1 profit up 54-73 pct

* Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park's 2016 profit up 51 pct, plans financing

* Shanghai Electric Power's 2016 net profit down 31.2 pct, other moves

* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's 2016 net profit up 48.4 pct

* Fiberhome Telecommunication's 2016 net profit up 15.7 pct

* Yuyue Medical'S 2016 net profit up 37.3 pct

* Zheneng Electric Power's 2016 net profit down 10 pct

* GRG Banking Equipment's 2016 net profit down 6.1 pct Q1 results

* Weifu High-Tech sees Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct

* COSCO Shipping says to post profit in Q1

* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical sees Q1 net profit up 60-75 pct

* Daqin Railway sees Q1 net profit up about 45 pct

* Jiangxi Copper sees Q1 net profit up 140-160 pct

* Lens Technology sees Q1 net profit up 20-45 pct

* Huace Film & TV sees Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct

* Shenzhen Inovance Technology sees Q1 net profit up 15-30 pct Sales

* Great Wall Motor Jan-March vehicle sales up 8.8 pct

* Changan Automobile's March vehicle sales up 3.6 pct

* Jianghuai Automobile's March vehicles sales down 20.9 pct

Equity changes/IPOs

* China securities regulator approved on Friday 10 IPOs to raise up to 3.1 bln yuan

* Raisecom Technology's IPO 7,301.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche

* Xinfengming Group's IPO 6,347.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A

* China's ZEPC in talks to buy Belo Monte dam stake -sources Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering units' consortium expects to win PPP project (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)