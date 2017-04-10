GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct, HSI +0.0 pct
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.7 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 4.4 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 5.6 pct
* CNY official close 6.901 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.2 pct
SHANGHAI, April 10 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* China anti-graft body investigating chief insurance regulator
* China FX reserves stay above $3 trillion after small March rise
* China's gold reserves unchanged in March for 5th month
* China sets up $11.6 billion fund for steel sector reform
* Beijing to release more land for 1.5 mln homes - Xinhua
* China stock regulator challenges corporate hype to cool economic zone fever
* China tightens collateral rules involving corporate bonds amid rising defaults
* China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
* China discovers Asia's largest manganese ore reserve -Xinhua Data due:
* China money supply and lending data in March
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* China's HNA offers to buy Singapore's CWT for $1bln
* Biotest agrees to takeover by China's Creat in 1.3 bln euro deal
* China clearing houses partners with Canada's TMX in bond market push
* Beijing Gas to spend $1.2 bln this year to boost gas use
* PetroChina sees lower Q1 profit on qtr, but turnaround from yr ago
Earnings for 2016
* TCL's 2016 net profit down 37.6 pct, sees Q1 profit up 54-73 pct
* Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park's 2016 profit up 51 pct, plans financing
* Shanghai Electric Power's 2016 net profit down 31.2 pct, other moves
* Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's 2016 net profit up 48.4 pct
* Fiberhome Telecommunication's 2016 net profit up 15.7 pct
* Yuyue Medical'S 2016 net profit up 37.3 pct
* Zheneng Electric Power's 2016 net profit down 10 pct
* GRG Banking Equipment's 2016 net profit down 6.1 pct Q1 results
* Weifu High-Tech sees Q1 net profit up 55-60 pct
* COSCO Shipping says to post profit in Q1
* Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical sees Q1 net profit up 60-75 pct
* Daqin Railway sees Q1 net profit up about 45 pct
* Jiangxi Copper sees Q1 net profit up 140-160 pct
* Lens Technology sees Q1 net profit up 20-45 pct
* Huace Film & TV sees Q1 net profit up 0-20 pct
* Shenzhen Inovance Technology sees Q1 net profit up 15-30 pct Sales
* Great Wall Motor Jan-March vehicle sales up 8.8 pct
* Changan Automobile's March vehicle sales up 3.6 pct
* Jianghuai Automobile's March vehicles sales down 20.9 pct
Equity changes/IPOs
* China securities regulator approved on Friday 10 IPOs to raise up to 3.1 bln yuan
* Raisecom Technology's IPO 7,301.8 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Xinfengming Group's IPO 6,347.3 times oversubscribed in online tranche M&A
* China's ZEPC in talks to buy Belo Monte dam stake -sources Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* Shanghai Tunnel Engineering units' consortium expects to win PPP project
NEW YORK, June 14 A slide in technology stocks pulled down the Nasdaq Composite on Wednesday and the S&P 500 ended slightly lower as investors worried about the pace of economic growth after weaker-than-expected inflation numbers and an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.