* SSEC +0.6 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct, HSI -0.7 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 9.1 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 2.1 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.5 pct

* CNY official close 6.8903 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 +0.0 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -1.1 pct

SHANGHAI, April 12 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Chinese cities restrict home sales by buyers to fight speculation

* China Q1 auto sales strongest since 2014 despite tax cut rollback Data due:

* China FDI, Inflation data. For preview

* Huishan Dairy troubles worsen as banks send warning over $200 mln loan, assets frozen

* China United Network Communications: controlling shareholder mulling bringing in strategic investor via share private placement

* China's Huawei targets Amazon, Alibaba in public cloud service push

* Mexican regulator pins conditions ChemChina, Syngenta deal

* China's CNPC sets up Mideast headquarters in Dubai free zone

* Shanghai Lingang 2016 profit up 20.2 pct

* Shanghai RAAS Blood Products' 2016 net profit up 11.8 pct

* Beijing Originwater Technology's 2016 net profit up 35.6 pct

* Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical's 2016 net profit up 88.6 pct

* Tongling Nonferrous Metals returns to net profit in 2016

* Tonghua Dongbao Pharma's 2016 net profit up 30.0 pct Q1/March results

* GF Securities Q1 net profit up 8 pct

* Huatai Securities March net profit up 665 pct from Feb

* Citic Securities March net profit down 40 pct

* BBMG sees Q1 net profit up 152-199 pct

* Shaanxi Coal to return to net profit in Q1

* Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt expects to turn to black in Q1

* Qingdao Tgood Electric sees Q1 net profit up 0-15 pct

* FAW Car expects to return to profit in Q1

* Youngor sees Q1 net profit down 50-60 pct

* Wanda Cinema Line's Q1 box office revenue up 4.2 pct

* China Gezhouba's Q1 newly signed contracts up 42.55 pct

* Shenzhen Airport's Q1 passenger throughput up 8.0 pct, cargo throughput up 8.1 pct

* Nanjing Sanchao Advanced Materials' IPO 8,640.1 times oversubscribed M&A

* Aier Eye Hospital offers to buy Spain firm Clínica Baviera, S.A. at 10.35 euros ($10.99) per share Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* CRRC's units win five overseas contracts

* CRRC's units win five overseas contracts

* China Fortune Land plans nine firms, units win auctions, to buy property projects