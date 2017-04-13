* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:

* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.9 pct

* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.2 pct

* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3 pct

* CNY official close 6.893 per dollar

* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct

SHANGHAI, April 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:

* Xi stamp of approval fuels frenzied hopes for new China economic zone

* PREVIEW-China Q1 growth seen steady at 6.8 pct on construction boom, investment boost

* China to adopt new rules to improve economic data quality

* China's c. bank quietly increases its power in battle to curb risks

* China to soon unveil state firm ownership reforms - Xinhua

* Moody's says Chinese government's fiscal impulse larger than headline figures suggest

* China orders miners, utilities to sign more long-term coal deals to ease price pain

* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner

* China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to cut transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke, PP futures

* China's Chengdu bars buyers from reselling homes for 3 years Data due:

* China prelim monthly import/export data

Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)

In focus

* In bid to calm high spirits over new economic zone, trading in 14 listed companies suspended from April 13 for self-check after startling share price gains

* Syngenta says Mexican remedies for ChemChina deal will not have major impact

* ChemChina-Syngenta deal wins Chinese regulatory approval

* China's Fosun plans to buy stake in Russia's Polyus -Interfax

* China's Ant Financial extends mobile payments empire to Indonesia

* Ping An Life's premium up 35.9 pct in Jan-Feb

Earnings/Performance

* China State Construction Engineering's 2016 net profit up 14.6 pct

* Sanan Optoelectronics sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise, to boost U.S. unit's capital

* Guangdong Electric Power to swing to loss in Q1 after 2016 profit fall

* Beijing Capital Development's 2016 net profit down 8.7 pct

* Hainan Rubber returns to net profit in 2016

* Zhongtong Bus sees Q1 net profit down 65-68 pct

* Hisense Kelon Electrical sees Q1 net profit up 70-90 pct

* Shanghai Construction and units' newly signed contracts up about 15.6 pct in Q1

Equity changes/IPOs

* Lock-up period for Focus Media Information Technology's 505.05 mln shares to end on April 17

* Zhejiang Zhengyuan Zhihui Technology's IPO 7,723.7 times oversubscribed

* Tellgen Corp's IPO 8,114.4 times oversubscribed M&A

* Global Top E-commerce scraped acquisition of tech firm for 1.8 billion yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)

* China Petroleum Engineering wins $2.52 bn contract for Russia gas project

* Lens Technology's unit to acquire property assets in Vietnam for $53.8 mln (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)