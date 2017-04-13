Nikkei falls after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike; financials underperform
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
* PREVIOUS TRADING SESSION MOVES:
* SSEC -0.5 pct, CSI300 -0.2 pct, HSI +0.9 pct
* Shanghai->HK daily quota used 6.2 pct
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 1.6 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 2.3 pct
* CNY official close 6.893 per dollar
* FTSE China A50 -0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.8 pct
SHANGHAI, April 13 Following is a list of recent corporate and policy announcements, as well as other news that might affect Chinese financial markets. Policy, government, sector news:
* Xi stamp of approval fuels frenzied hopes for new China economic zone
* PREVIEW-China Q1 growth seen steady at 6.8 pct on construction boom, investment boost
* China to adopt new rules to improve economic data quality
* China's c. bank quietly increases its power in battle to curb risks
* China to soon unveil state firm ownership reforms - Xinhua
* Moody's says Chinese government's fiscal impulse larger than headline figures suggest
* China orders miners, utilities to sign more long-term coal deals to ease price pain
* China raises retail gasoline, diesel prices - state planner
* China's Dalian Commodity Exchange to cut transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke, PP futures
* China's Chengdu bars buyers from reselling homes for 3 years Data due:
* China prelim monthly import/export data
Company moves: (Unless otherwise specified, pct change is for y/y)
In focus
* In bid to calm high spirits over new economic zone, trading in 14 listed companies suspended from April 13 for self-check after startling share price gains
* Syngenta says Mexican remedies for ChemChina deal will not have major impact
* ChemChina-Syngenta deal wins Chinese regulatory approval
* China's Fosun plans to buy stake in Russia's Polyus -Interfax
* China's Ant Financial extends mobile payments empire to Indonesia
* Ping An Life's premium up 35.9 pct in Jan-Feb
Earnings/Performance
* China State Construction Engineering's 2016 net profit up 14.6 pct
* Sanan Optoelectronics sees Q1 profit up after 2016 rise, to boost U.S. unit's capital
* Guangdong Electric Power to swing to loss in Q1 after 2016 profit fall
* Beijing Capital Development's 2016 net profit down 8.7 pct
* Hainan Rubber returns to net profit in 2016
* Zhongtong Bus sees Q1 net profit down 65-68 pct
* Hisense Kelon Electrical sees Q1 net profit up 70-90 pct
* Shanghai Construction and units' newly signed contracts up about 15.6 pct in Q1
Equity changes/IPOs
* Lock-up period for Focus Media Information Technology's 505.05 mln shares to end on April 17
* Zhejiang Zhengyuan Zhihui Technology's IPO 7,723.7 times oversubscribed
* Tellgen Corp's IPO 8,114.4 times oversubscribed M&A
* Global Top E-commerce scraped acquisition of tech firm for 1.8 billion yuan Other moves (spin-offs, divestitures, deals)
* China Petroleum Engineering wins $2.52 bn contract for Russia gas project
* Lens Technology's unit to acquire property assets in Vietnam for $53.8 mln (Compiled by Luoyan Liu)
By Nicole Pinto June 15 Philippine shares rose on Thursday, driven by gains in real estate stocks, while Singapore was headed for a third session of fall in four, dragged down by financials. Other Southeast Asian stock markets traded in a narrow range as soft U.S. economic data and a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve hurt investor sentiment. The Fed raised interest rates as expected on Wednesday and gave a first clear outline on its plan to reduce its $4.2-trillion
June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold, which owns 63.9 percent of Acacia Mining PLC , said its chairman and Tanzania's president met on Wednesday and agreed to hold talks aimed at resolving an escalating dispute over an export ban which has hit Acacia. * BARCLAYS: Expectations have increased among current and former Barclays executives that the Serious Fraud Offi